The Tenacious Wines of Puglia

In preparation for those summer days when it’s too hot to move, much less walk to the wine shop, I like to keep at least a couple bottles of vino in the fridge at all times (and maybe a few more on the bar cart, just in case). The rest of the Food52 team clearly thinks so, too. While I tend to be more of a light red fan, when the weather gets so warm you’re sweating at breakfast, a glass of rosé can be just the thing. And before you say “I don’t like rosé—it’s too sweet,” hold on a sec. Just because many rosé wine brands fall on the sweeter side doesn’t mean all rosés taste like melted watermelon Jolly Ranchers. Some are sweet, yes (and if wine that tastes like cotton candy is your thing, I wouldn’t dream of yucking your yum!), but other rosé wines have floral notes of ripe, red summer fruit yet stay dry and crisp on the palate; or they’re bubbly and tart; some are quite savory, even herbal in flavor. There’s a great rosé for any kind of wine-lover, I promise.