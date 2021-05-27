Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky officials find hand grenade in truck, suspect steals police cruiser while detained and is still at large

By bluegrasslive
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 17 days ago
Kentucky officials retrieved what they believe to be an active grenade from the truck of a suspect who, after being detained, stole a police squad car in Jenkins Wednesday.

Steven Tackett of Brushy Fork was detained at the Double Kwik in Jenkins after guns, ammunition, and a “small explosive device” were found in the man’s truck.

According to a report from WMYT News, Kentucky State Police investigators were able to clear the area around the suspect’s truck around 10 p.m. and say the grenade in the truck did, in fact, have the potential to cause an explosion.

While detained, Tackett managed to steal the squad car he was in and flee the scene. The police cruiser was later located, found abandoned and out of gas in Pike County.

Tackett is a convicted felon and is considered armed and dangerous. Officials ask that you call 911 immediately if you spot Tackett.

Lexington, KY
Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

