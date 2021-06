BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — West Ham stayed on course for a Europa League spot with a 3-1 win over already relegated West Bromwich Albion, whose manager Sam Allardyce announced after the game that he would step down. Allardyce said he turned down an offer from the club to remain in charge of the club for their return to the Championship. Allardyce was hired in December with the club in 19th place, but couldn’t avoid seeing his team relegated from the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career. David Moyes’ West Ham goes into the final game of the season against Southampton knowing a point will confirm a Europa League spot after coming from behind at The Hawthorns.