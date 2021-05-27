Powering critical infrastructure with Microsoft cloud technology

NetApp a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, unveiled a new release of its ONTAP software that powers data services on premises and in the cloud, as well as an array of portfolio updates that leverage ONTAP to provide a flexible foundation for hybrid cloud, unify data management across on-premises and cloud environments, and simplify consumption and operation of hybrid cloud services. As the only provider of hybrid cloud solutions that offers native integration with the world’s leading public clouds, NetApp is unifying management of on-premises and public cloud environments, delivering new ways to consume and operate data services that make it easier for enterprises to put their data to work – wherever and whenever they need it.