Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Acer and SpatialLabs team up for glasses-free 3D for professionals

By D. Cooper
Engadget
 18 days ago

As is the case for several big technology fads, it’s only when the initial hype has fallen away that useful solutions can be identified. Acer and SpatialLabs think that 3D may have a second (third, or fourth, depending on how you’re counting) purpose not as an entertainment medium, but as a tool. The pair believe that adding glasses-free stereoscopic displays to ConceptD notebooks and external monitors could help CAD-types get an early preview of their work before it’s rendered.

www.engadget.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Models#3d Cad#Computer Hardware#Computer Models#Technology Company#Spatiallabs#Conceptd Notebooks#Cad#Unreal Engine#Acer Representatives#Wonky 3d Models#Real Time Rendering#Developers#Model Viewer#Tool#Real Time Review#Offer Feedback#Eye Tracking Cameras#External Monitors#Demonstration Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
ElectronicsVoice of America

'Smart Glass' Lets You See 3D Objects in Augmented Reality

Instead of a smartphone to access apps and a navigation system, a tech company is creating smart glass that can be used in windshields and windows to see virtual objects and information through augmented reality. VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has the details.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Canon Patents IBIS-Powered AA Simulation Tech, Similar to Pentax

Canon has applied for a patent that would allow a camera to use its in-body-image-stabilization (IBIS) to approximate the effects of an anti-aliasing filter. The idea is similar to how sensor-shift multi-shot works, but in reverse. The application — which was found by Northlight Images and shared by Canon Rumors...
ComputersGeekTyrant

Acer Reveals New SpatialLabs 3D Software, Gaming Laptops, and More at Global Press Conference

Acer recently held their Global Press Conference and unveiled a ton of new computers as well as a couple of other announcements. I’ve included the entire conference in a video below and will be sharing some of the highlights. First, Acer announced it’s joining RE100 and pledged to convert to 100% renewable energy use by 2035. In an effort to help face environmental challenges, they then announced their Earthion platform with the first product being the Aspire Vero. This computer will feature post-consumer recycled plastic, eco-friendly packaging, and more. Inside, you’ll find the latest 11th gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X graphics and up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage.
ComputersTrustedReviews

Acer Chromebook 314 Review

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a great Chromebook for those looking to get online for not much money. The Celeron N4000 and 4GB of DDR4 RAM result in a smooth user experience, the battery life is great, and ChromeOS helps to keep things simple. If you’d like a device that can do a little more, expect to pay a fair bit more.
Electronicsigeekphone.com

XYZPrinting Review – Handheld Full Color 3D Scanner at $317.99 with Duty-Free Shipping

Just like the manufacturer 3D Systems, XYZprinting also produces portable 3D scanners that can be used with freehand movements. The producer, also known for 3D printers and filament, dares to venture into a branch of much sought-after technology trends. Since the handheld is a finished product, it can be used relatively quickly. If the required software XYZware For Pro, which also comes with the da Vinci 3D printer, has been installed, scans can be carried out. The device is operated via a USB interface, from which sufficient power is supplied.
Electronicsguitar.com

Sennheiser’s Evolution Wireless Digital makes complex wireless stage setups easier

Sennheiser has unveiled its new wireless system for microphones, Evolution Wireless Digital, aimed at making complex wireless setups easier to put together. The new system has an app-based workflow to go alongside the new hardware. The system notably works in “any RF environment,” meaning that bands who are already doing a lot of their own setup don’t need to scan at each new venue for open frequencies to avoid Spinal Tap-esque interference.
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

High-Definition Cost-Effective Tablets

Amazon released a 2021 iteration of the Fire HD 10 tablet with a thinner build and a brighter display. The device is designed as a budget-friendly alternative to high-end tablets like the iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy tablet. For the cost, Amazon's Fire HD 10 is packed with powerful features. The tablet has a 10.1-inch 1080p high definition display with an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and a 12-hour battery life.
Electronicscgmagonline.com

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Review

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is now available and it’s a great investment product if you have a computer or laptop with Thunderbolt 4. Thunderbolt 4 will be more readily available by end of year so it’s nice to see Razer getting ahead of the next generation of tech.
Video Gamesstateofpress.com

Astralis teams up with Blux to develop blue light glasses

European organisation Astralis has partnered with glasses manufacturer Blux to develop a range of four blue light glasses designed for gamers. The glasses are available to purchase on Kickstarter, with certain pledges offering product discounts. According to the release, the ‘VIZOR’ range, which was developed in Scandinavia, offers a ‘minimalistic...
Video Gamesunrealengine.com

Download: Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Educator Guide

For the last seven years, Unreal Engine has established itself as an industry-standard tool and a steady platform in the classroom. While new features and technologies have been added, the core architecture and user interface have essentially remained unchanged, making it easy to work it into a curriculum. If you can count on it, you can teach with it—knowing full well that your lessons will remain evergreen in the months and years ahead.
Computersxda-developers

Best keyboards for Chromebooks in June 2021: Logitech, Brydge, Jelly Comb, and more

If you use your Chromebook for work or school, you can use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Of course, you’ll need a quality keyboard to complete your workstation. When choosing a keyboard for daily use, you’ll want to have both comfort and reliability. There are a range of ergonomic designs, key layouts, and advanced features to consider when shopping for a keyboard. In this list we’ll take a look at the best keyboards to use with your Chromebook, at a variety of price points.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

Razer Orochi v2 Review

The eight-headed serpent has returned whose myth is greater than mountains and whose tail hides the blade, welcome to Razer’s all-new Orochi version 2.0, an ultra-lightweight wireless gaming mouse that boasts one of the industries longest battery run-times of up to 950 hours via Bluetooth or up to 425 hours through the Razer Ultraspeed Wireless (aka 2.4Ghz). If you need some further perspective on how long you can “mouse”, its 39.58 days or 17.70 days of the above two wireless communication platforms.
Cell Phonesgadgetsin.com

UGREEN Aluminum USB-C to USB Adapter

The UGREEN USB-C to USB adapter works with a wide variety of mobile devices so that you can easily add two USB ports to your device. Let’s have a look if you need the function. The USB-C to USB adapter measures 50 x 25 x 8.5mm and weighs 1.13 ounces....
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Unveils New Display Technology At Display Week

Samsung is never a company to stay silent for long. Just recently, the Korean OEM showcased some new display technology at Display Week 2021. During the keynote that Samsung gave, it revealed a new double folding screen technology, sliding technology, a new foldable tablet, and an under-display camera. This news comes to us from a Samsung blog post.