Acer and SpatialLabs team up for glasses-free 3D for professionals
As is the case for several big technology fads, it’s only when the initial hype has fallen away that useful solutions can be identified. Acer and SpatialLabs think that 3D may have a second (third, or fourth, depending on how you’re counting) purpose not as an entertainment medium, but as a tool. The pair believe that adding glasses-free stereoscopic displays to ConceptD notebooks and external monitors could help CAD-types get an early preview of their work before it’s rendered.www.engadget.com