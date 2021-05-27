Acer and SpatialLabs team up for glasses-free 3D for professionals

If you use your Chromebook for work or school, you can use it with a docking station and external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Of course, you’ll need a quality keyboard to complete your workstation. When choosing a keyboard for daily use, you’ll want to have both comfort and reliability. There are a range of ergonomic designs, key layouts, and advanced features to consider when shopping for a keyboard. In this list we’ll take a look at the best keyboards to use with your Chromebook, at a variety of price points.