Memphis, TN

3 more Malco movie theaters reopening this week

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
wmcactionnews5.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Malco Theaters is opening three more locations this week offering more Mid-Southerners a chance to catch the latest films on the big screen. Malco Cordova Cinema, Malco Oxford Studio Cinema and Malco Pinnacle Hills Cinema are all set to open Friday. Malco says tickets are available...

www.wmcactionnews5.com
