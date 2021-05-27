Cancel
Russell Westbrook calls on NBA to improve security for players after popcorn incident: 'I'm sick and tired of it'

By Chris Lingebach
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 17 days ago
Russell Westbrook is sick and tired of being at the mercy of an NBA venue's security personnel to protect him from abuse from opposing fans. After exiting Game 2 of the Wizards-76ers playoff series early with an apparent ankle injury Wednesday night, Westbrook hobbled off the court in the fourth quarter. As he made his way towards the tunnel, a Philadelphia fan dumped popcorn from above, showering Westbrook, who had to be restrained by accompanying personnel.

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

