Acer upgrades its ConceptD laptop line with Intel 11th-Gen chips

By M. Moon
Engadget
 18 days ago

Acer has given its ConceptD creator notebook lineup a refresh, equipping the latest models with Intel's 11th-gen H-series processors. The new processors announced just earlier this month were designed to power gaming laptops and devices meant for heavy use, and they promise up to a 19 percent speed improvement over their predecessors. Acer's upgraded ConceptD 5 notebooks pair the H-series processors with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU, which has ray tracing capabilities. They can be purchased in configurations with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage, and they feature a 16-inch 3K display with 16:10 aspect ratio.

