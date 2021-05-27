Cancel
Cooper County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Cooper; Saline The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Petite Saline Creek near Boonville affecting Cooper County. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick. * From Saturday morning to early Monday afternoon. * At 7:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning to a crest of 26.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Cropland and pastures along the river flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1am 1am 1am Blackwater River Blue Lick 24.0 16.6 Thu 7pm 16.4 22.4 26.0

