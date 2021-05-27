Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Video: The Everyday Bikes Of Pemberton, BC

By Pinkbike Originals Follow Following
Pinkbike.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristina heads up to "Pemberdise" and catches up with the local shredders to see what bikes they're rocking.

www.pinkbike.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcgrath Pumper#Bikes#Video#Norco#Santa Cruz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
CyclingPinkbike.com

Video: Mateo Verdier's Daycation around Châtel Bike Park

This Sundays in Châtel episode dives into a day in the life of local rider Mateo Verdier. While Mateo is patiently waiting for Châtel Bike Park to open, he finds other ways to keep busy between work and enjoy the odd daycation or two! We followed Mateo during his first snowy winter season in a long time.
LifestylePinkbike.com

Video: Whistler Bike Park Opening Day 2021

It's Whistmas, baby! The crew up at the Whistler Bike Park have been working hard preparing everything for the 2021 season. Christina Chappetta was on site to give us a rundown of the changes and to catch up with the local shredders before hitting the park for some laps of her own.
BicyclesPinkbike.com

Video: Jack Moir Christens His New EWS Race Bike

My new Canyon Strive Enduro World Series race bike copping a thrashing! Another Matt Staggs Visuals masterpiece that we filmed just before I flew out. This was My first proper rip at some good tracks on the new EWS race rig. Like and Subscribe so I can get Staggsy as...
LifestylePinkbike.com

Video: Cruising the Valemount Bike Park in Northern BC

Every year Everett Craig would donate a part of his earnings to the Valemount Bike Park so the community could keep their trails well maintained and further grow their network. In honour of Everett’s life, Sky Dunn-Sarvis, Kendall McLean, Akailah Yocom, Carly Yukiko Rich, & Robson Build Design collaborated to give you a taste of “The Craig”. This trail offers natural flow, fast corners, and unique rock features.
CarsTotal Motorcycle

Riding down stairs everyday

#5 Unread post by sugokrang » Sun Jun 13, 2021 12:32 pm. I don't totally understand your question.... Is it will it holdup to the bumps? I think no one can answer that with any certainty. Its characterized as an adventure motorcycle in some reviews I checked. If so, it...
Bicyclestetongravity.com

VIDEO: Step Inside NYC’s Bike Wheelie Culture

This might be one of the best bike videos I’ve ever watched. Growing up in New York City, I quickly learned that one of the best ways to explore the concrete jungle was via bike. For one, cruising through the streets on two wheels gives you an unparalleled vantage point of what’s going on in neighborhoods you wouldn’t otherwise visit. For another, it creates a sense of community, a sense of belonging, and an excuse to go have some fun with your friends. Like hundreds of them, as NYC’s Bike Life culture proves. It’s a subculture born on the streets, where pain gets turned into creativity. It’s an opportunity for riders to flaunt new tricks, make new friends, and hone their bike skills. It’s a way of life.
EnvironmentPinkbike.com

Video: Dusty Opening Day Laps at Mammoth Bike Park

The Mammoth Bike Park is now open. The '21 season got off to a fast start this weekend, with receding snow uncovering excellent trail conditions on the lower mountain. The park opened with 13 trails. More will open shortly (very shortly) as trail crews work to clear snow off the upper mountain now that the ski/snowboard season is over. The latest on trail conditions is available on the website here.
ApparelThe Orvis Company

Everyday Girlfriend Ankle Chinos

Enjoy extra softness, an easy fit, and superior comfort in our Everyday Girlfriend Ankle Chinos. has been our commitment since 1856. It’s who we are. If you aren’t happy with a product or service, we want to know about it. And we’ll make it right. That’s the Orvis Way. The...
SportsPinkbike.com

Video: The Story Behind Cumberland, BC's Trail Network in 'For The Love Of Dirt: Dodge City'

Mountain biking would be nowhere without its strong community of rider-workers. Whether they built the local mountain bike scene or sprouted up because of it, every good trail system has a dedicated group of people working (often behind the scenes) to keep it thriving. From the trail builders shaping the dirt to the lodging owners taking a chance on tourism to the bartender pouring your post-ride pint, these people are the heart of every vibrant mountain bike scene.
Workoutstriathlete.com

Video: 4 Strength Moves to Run Faster Off the Bike

Running fast off the bike can be tough on wobbly legs. We’ve all been there—shuffling out of transition. That’s why we asked Kathryn Taylor, USAT Level I certified coach and strength coach, for a few key exercises to incorporate into your strength routine to get more strength and speed out of T2. For members, we’re now demonstrating in the video below these four strength moves to help you run faster off the bike: lunges, step ups, broad jumps and burpees. Include these four moves two to three times per week.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

The Trick to Photographing Everyday Life

Photographing everyday activities and objects is something that almost anyone can do. However, it takes a skilled eye and creative thinking to make that image stand out. It’s challenging to catch an audience’s attention with images of everyday objects. It just seems too ordinary for them. In today’s video, photographer Vuhlandes joins his friend William Verbeeck to walk around the street of Los Angeles taking some “ordinary” photos. Let’s see what they come up with:
Cyclingmacaronikid.com

Go By Bike Week in BC

GoByBike BC unites British Columbians by celebrating cycling!. Over the last 15 months British Columbians have faced stretches of time where gyms, arenas, swimming pools, and even playgrounds were closed, limiting many of their regular activities. The pandemic created several unknowns and required us to adjust our lifestyles, which caused significant stress and has affected many people’s mental health. However, through it all BC remained united by cycling. Cycling is one of the activities that has remained open and encouraged by public health officials. Cycling is also one of the activities that has helped many British Columbians cope with stress, as it enables people to get active, outdoors, and take a break from their screens.
Longevityhiconsumption.com

Everyday Carry: Tactile

There are large swaths of the everyday carry world that are focused primarily on the appearance of gear. This is not meant to be a dig, and it isn’t even necessarily a bad thing — we want to be proud of the gear we carry and its looks have an impact on that. In fact, appearances can be the primary distinguishing feature separating your EDC from that of another. But they’re far from the only defining factor. Functionality, obviously, is also of incredible importance, as it can define the overall usefulness and longevity of a piece of gear. But we’d like to give a little attention to an everyday carry dark horse: physical sensation. The way a piece of gear feels in your hand and the texture of its materials serve to connect you to the work you do with it. A pleasing texture could be considered soothing and will even subconsciously draw you to use a piece of gear — be that a knife, watch, or otherwise — and a harsh one can similarly turn you away. The overarching point, perhaps, is this: see if you can get your hands on a piece of gear before you pass judgment, as you might find it to be a much more defining metric than you’d first considered. And that’s what this week’s everyday carry loadout is all about.
Bicyclesjcsentinel.com

Back on the bike

My mom recently found a Western Flyer bicycle at a thrift store. She wanted to use it as a yard decoration and put flowers in the basket, but upon seeing it I felt that I had to intervene. I love riding a bike, and it’s been a while since I have.
Lifestylebikepacking.com

The Risk is Real: How to Avoid Dehydration on a Bike Trip (Video)

Ever been in danger of dehydration while out riding? Neil had a scare a couple weeks ago that put him in a somewhat desperate situation. To help you avoid a similar scenario, this latest video covers what to do and everything you need to know about carrying and sourcing water while bikepacking…
BicyclesPinkbike.com

Video: How Tomomi Nishikubo's Custom Trials Bike Came to Life

Japan’s street trials Ninja, Tomomi Nishikubo, is the latest addition to the Canyon CLLCTV - and we think it’s fair to say that both Canyon and Tomomi are equally stoked about the new partnership. One of the first jobs after signing a new rider, is to get them some sweet...
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

The Best Utility Knives for Everyday and Artful Needs

A good utility knife should be something you want to reach for over and over again. Deploy it for general everyday tasks, like opening cardboard boxes and slicing tape, or more specialized projects in the studio, like cutting canvas panels or trimming fabric. When choosing a knife, it’s important to think not only about sharpness but also comfort and safety. We’ve done the research for you; check out our favorite utility knives below.
Carsrvbusiness.com

Video: Rise of E-Bikes Featured on ‘Camper Report Show’

The “Camper Report Show” is a weekly feature of Camper Report, which is part of the RV LIFE family of RVing websites that provide RV forums, RV trip planning tools and mobile apps, and one of the largest campground databases around. Co-hosted by Bob Zagami and John DiPietro – RV industry veterans in their own right – the Camper Report Show has partnered with RVBusiness by providing RV industry insider information – supplied exclusively by RVB.
AdvocacyFood52

Bio-Knit Mesh Everyday Tote

Machine or hand wash. Line dry. The folks at Junes set out to create a reusable tote people would actually want to carry around every day—then ended up doing so much more. Their bags are not only made of recycled plastic bottles, but also break down naturally in the environment thanks to a magical additive called CiCLO. Oh, and since Junes has been intentional with everything from sourcing to shipping? It’s all carbon neutral, too. Each tote is made by a female-run co-op in Juarez, Mexico, and part of every purchase goes to the Global Fund for Women, helping put an end to gender-based violence. (Bet your day bag can’t do all that.)