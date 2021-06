The 40th anniversary of New Balance‘s seminal 990 line is around the corner, so the brand is paying homage to 990 lineage with a new MADE “Version Series,” which is set to be kicked off with a classic 990v1. First released in 1982, the 990v1 was known for its sleek design and high price point — it was the first runner ever with an MSRP of $100 USD ($277 USD in 2021 dollars). Since then, it’s served as the starting point for one of New Balance’s most successful franchises, so this MADE iteration both honors its genesis and salutes its forthcoming anniversary.