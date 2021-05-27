Amazon Buys MGM, The Studio Behind ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky’

When James Wan dropped the official name for the upcoming Aquaman sequel, it was quickly overshadowed by renewed calls for the dismissal of star Amber Heard by those still not happy with her personal domestic abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. With an online petition of over 1.85 million signatures demanding Heard be axed from the sequel, you would think that Warner Bros. may be swayed by public opinion - after all, it worked, supposedly, when it came to forcing the company to release Zack Snyder's Justice League. But if a new whisper in the industry is to be believed, then not only do Warner Bros not care, but they are about to do something that will infuriate Heard's haters even more.