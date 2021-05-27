Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Hy-Vee Recalls Chicken Taco Kit for Allergy Risk

By Andy, Dakota News Now
Posted by 
B102.7
B102.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Food allergies can be really serious for some people. That is why a prepackaged meal has been recalled in grocery stores. According to Dakota News Now, Hy-Vee is recalling a chicken street taco kit that was sold in its stores. The kit was supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods and within it is a Chipotle Crema Sauce that contains eggs. However eggs were not listed on the product as an ingredient which would create a serious, or even potentially deadly risk to those with a severe allergy to eggs.

b1027.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allergy Treatment#Food Drink#Food Allergies#Grocery Stores#Street Food#Dakota News Now#Fine Foods#Chipotle Crema Sauce#Mayo Clinic#Hy Vee Stores#Egg Allergy Symptoms#Egg Allergies#Contains Eggs#Kits#Anaphylaxis#Digestive Symptoms#Asthma Symptoms#Belly Pain#Kids#Severe Reactions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food Safetyfoodpoisonjournal.com

Pure Eire Dairy linked to 2nd E. coli Recall – this time Yogurt

Later last evening a recall for Eire Yogurt quietly showed up on the PCC website:. In addition, at about the same time, from Pure Eire Dairy Facebook page:. We regret to inform you that we have been contacted by the Washington State Department of Health due to a possible link between our yogurt products (Pure Eire and PCC brands) and possible E. Coli contamination. We are awaiting further testing information. However, out of an abundance of caution we are voluntarily recalling all of our yogurt products and halting yogurt production until further investigations are conducted.
Food SafetyPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Jolly Time Popcorn Recalled Over Allergy Concerns

Certain boxes of Jolly Time's Healthy Pop 100's Kettle Corn have been recalled. The recall, which Jolly Time issued last Thursday, stems from 'undeclared milk ingredients' that could be a problem for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk products, bestlifeonline.com reports. The recall comes after Jolly Time got wind...
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Yogurt linked to WA state E. coli outbreak, including Tri-Cities

A brand of yogurt from Pure Eire Dairy, a family-owned dairy based in Othello, is believed to be the likely cause of an E. coli outbreak in Washington state. “Pure Eire Dairy is working with the state Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected products,” said a release by the Washington State Department of Health.
Food SafetyCBS 58

Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's recalled due to undeclared milk allergen

JOLLYTIME Pop Corn on Monday, May 17, issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's because they may contained undeclared milk ingredients. According to the FDA, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.
Colorado Statefoodmanufacturing.com

Colorado Supplier Recalls Cream Cheese for Listeria Risk

Interstate Food Products of Lakewood Colorado, is recalling its 14 ounce containers of Little Hatches Jalapeno Cream Cheese because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Food SafetyPosted by
B102.7

Popcorn Sold in South Dakota is Recalled

A popular snack food sold in South Dakota and 15 other states is being recalled because of a mix-up in packaging. Jolly Time Pop Corn out of Sioux City has issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's, which were sold in four-count units. According to the...
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Hy-Vee dropping mask mandate for vaccinated customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hy-Vee is dropping its mandatory mask policy for fully-vaccinated shoppers, the company said in a statement this morning, May 18. The Midwestern grocery store chain’s announcement follows several other retailers’ decision. A statement from the store said leadership is following recent changes made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Food SafetyWFMJ.com

Giant Eagle announces recall of taco kit due to egg allergen

Giant Eagle has announced a voluntary recall of a product due to the possibility of the product containing an undeclared egg allergen. According to the release, the grocery chain announced the recall of Chicken Street Taco Kits Tuesday after being made aware of the missing declaration by its supplier partner.
Olympia, WAKXLY

State health officials link yogurt to multi-county E. coli outbreak

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While investigating an E. coli outbreak, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) found a likely link to PCC Community Market brand yogurt produced by Pure Eire Dairy. DOH said Pure Eire Dairy is working with the state Department of Agriculture to identify and recall all affected...
Grocery & Supermaketnbc15.com

Hy-Vee rescinds its mask requirement

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee has joined the growing chorus of retailers lifting their in-store mask mandates for employees and customers in locations where there is no state or local mandate. The grocery chain made the announcement Tuesday, four days after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention revised its...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Is It COVID-19 or Seasonal Allergies?

MONDAY, May 31, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- You suddenly develop the sniffles. Is it allergies or COVID-19? One expert says whether you have a history of allergies might provide your biggest clue. "Symptoms such as congestion, sore throat and loss of smell are all common with both seasonal allergies and...
Food & Drinkssouthernminn.com

Hy-Vee Dietitian: Quick and nutritious meal ideas

Q. We now have two children in summer sports activities and I’m struggling with quick and nutritious meal ideas. Do you have any suggestions?. A. Some days are too busy for even a 30-minute meal; having super-easy meal ideas in your weekly plan is key to keeping your family away from the trap of dashboard dining. Try these five super-easy dinner ideas.
Carmel, INcbs4indy.com

Taco kit sold at Carmel Market District recalled

CARMEL, Ind. — Giant Eagle, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Chicken Street Taco Kits due to possible undeclared egg allergens. A release from the company learned about the issue when its supplier partner Reser’s Fine Foods when they discovered the product was missing the egg allergen declaration in one of the ingredients, chipotle crema.
Food Safetymeatpoultry.com

King’s Command Foods LLC, recalls meatballs and pork patty products

WASHINGTON – On May 28, Kent, Wash.-based King’s Command Foods LLC recalled approximately 20,025 lbs of fully cooked not shelf stable meat and poultry meatballs and pork patties due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The items were produced...