Neosho County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Neosho by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 04:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 22:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC133-280215- /O.NEW.KICT.FL.W.0023.210528T0952Z-210529T0309Z/ /EREK1.1.ER.210528T0952Z.210528T1200Z.210528T1508Z.NO/ 912 AM CDT Thu May 27 2021 The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for the Neosho River near Erie. * From late tonight to late tomorrow evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 30.1 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Expect flooding of lowlands along the vicinity of the river. Target Area: Neosho The National Weather Service in Wichita KS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Neosho River Erie 29.0 16.0 Thu 8 am CDT 30.1 26.3 17.7

alerts.weather.gov
Neosho River
