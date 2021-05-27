Cancel
Premier League

Leicester: Barnes’ return date from injury to uplift Foxes

By Thomas Bradley Alderman
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicester City are to receive a pre-season boost as wingman Harvey Barnes’ expected return date has been revealed. This will surely give the Foxes an uplift. Obviously this is another hypothetical to bore you with: but surely Leicester would have attained at least another couple of points or a win if Barnes had made his comeback during the Premier League’s latter stage run-in! I mean, not many people of sound mind and football knowledge could disagree with that.

foxesofleicester.com
