Leicester: Barnes’ return date from injury to uplift Foxes

Former Leicester City loanee, Cengiz Under, has been particularly honest when asked about his time in England with the Foxes. As our friend Emre Sarigul of Turkish- football.com put it, ‘sometimes it just doesn’t work out for some players at certain clubs, even the talent ones‘. A truer statement about transfers is yet to be made, or I am yet to hear it if so. And this rather long saying or phrase can definitely be applied to ex-Fox Cengiz Under.