Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Op-Ed: One Year after George Floyd: America and the Police

By Dr. John E. Warren
Posted by 
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It appears that two important things have happened since the death of George Floyd at the hand of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota: (1) police continue to kill black men and women either by shooting them or physically killing them by hand. One would think that with the repeated airing of the video of Mr. Floyd being murdered by police officers kneeling on his neck and body, that everyone in uniform would know that such actions can lead to death.

www.dallasweekly.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
975
Followers
2K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Police Violence#Police Brutality#Black Men#America#Arrested At Protest#Republican#The U S Senate#San Diego Police#Mr Floyd#Mr Brown#Mr Ronald Greene#Elizabeth City#Police Victims#N C#Blacks#Uniform#Rose#Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Channel 3000

Looking back on one year of protests in Madison following George Floyd’s murder

MADISON, Wis.– One year ago demonstrations broke out in cities across the United States after a former Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd. On May 30, 2020, thousands of peaceful protesters marched throughout Madison. After they went home, a small group of people started rioting on State Street. Madison Police...
MinoritiesMarietta Daily Journal

A year after George Floyd protest movement, Black Coloradans discuss inflection point

May 30—Last summer, Black communities across the country rose up against systemic racism following the murder of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who was killed by police in an incident seen by millions on social media. Floyd's death spurred thousands to take to the streets of downtown Denver from late May into June to demand justice and change. Over and over, protesters chanted "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!" echoing some of the final words recorded as Floyd drew his last breaths.
Minneapolis, MNsouthernminn.com

One year after Floyd’s killing, what hasn't changed?

In the weeks following the murder of George Floyd, protesters filled the streets demanding change. Corporations and government officials promised diversity and equity. The pandemic lockdowns put lives on pause, forcing the world’s attention to the ugly sight of police violence and racial injustice. A sense of urgency embroiled the...
Rockville, MDthermtide.com

George Floyd leaves a lasting impact; one RM students personal reflection

For most, nine minutes is a short amount of time. It’s just enough time to boil an egg, take a short walk, or complete a few quick household chores. Yet, much more can happen in those nine little minutes. For George Floyd, they were the last minutes of life. Eight minutes, and forty-six seconds. That is how long former officer Derek Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd’s neck.
MinoritiesCleveland Jewish News

Jewish community still striving to make good on racial justice pledges year after George Floyd murder

(JTA) — One of the first things the Jewish Federations of North America did in the days after George Floyd was murdered was offer a job to Isaiah Rothstein. JFNA is a multibillion-dollar nonprofit working to represent hundreds of local Jewish community organizations across the United States and Canada. And Rothstein is a Black rabbi long active on Jewish diversity issues.
Minoritiesiowapublicradio.org

Iowans Reflect On One-Year Anniversary of George Floyd's Murder

It’s been more than a year since George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis. His death and the video of him struggling for breath sparked protests for social justice all over the world. In the year that followed so much has happened. On this Talk of Iowa podcast, we’re taking some time to reflect and take stock.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Dallas Weekly

“Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten”: Looking Back on a Devastating Day 100 Years Later

On May 31, 1921, one of the worst instances of racial violence in U.S history occurred in Tulsa, Oklahoma. What would come to be known as the Tulsa Race Massacre not only destroyed homes and businesses, but this devastating event also deeply impacted the livelihood of one of America’s most thriving black communities at the time. On Monday May 31, 2021, “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten” will air on PBS in commemoration of this greatly unacknowledged tragedy that shaped American history.
Minoritiesgeorgiastatesignal.com

In Opinions: One year since George Floyd’s murder, what has really changed?

So much can happen in a year. On May 25, 2020, George Perry Floyd Jr. was murdered by former police officer, Derek Michael Chauvin, adding to the multiple police killings against unarmed African American individuals. While the Black Lives Matter Movement was already trending on many social media platforms, this event alone sparked an uprising unlike any other.
SocietyPosted by
Dallas Weekly

George Floyd’s Family Members Remember the Man and What He Stood For

(CNN) — The story of George Floyd has ignited a movement. But to his girlfriend, “Big Floyd” was the man she loved. While the US marked the one-year anniversary Tuesday of the police killing of a man whose death sparked months of reckoning over policing and racial bias, Courtney Ross remembered who Floyd was before the world knew his name.
Minneapolis, MNyournewsnet.com

Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crews on Thursday removed the concrete barriers that blocked traffic at a Minneapolis intersection where a memorial to George Floyd was assembled after his death last year, but community activists quickly put up makeshift barriers and resumed chanting the name of the Black man whose killing galvanized the racial justice movement.
Violent CrimesBay News 9

Ben Crump talks Chauvin trial, George Floyd, police reform

The deaths of George Floyd and shootings of Breonna Taylor and Trayvon Martin are some of the most high profile cases of our time. In courtrooms across the country, attorney Benjamin Crump has been in the trenches, representing those who are no longer there. What You Need To Know. Attorney...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Asbury Park Press

George Floyd's murder by police continues to leave its mark. Here's what we learned

For many throughout the nation and the Shore, the murder of George Floyd by now-former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis – on May 25, 2020 – marked a starting point for a long-overdue reckoning on police violence, social justice and systemic racism. While one year is, in the scope of what many are looking to change, not very long, it serves as a good benchmark for reflection to look at what — if any — progress has been made so far.