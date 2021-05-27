Cancel
Johnson County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Pettis by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 03:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 13:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River near Blue Lick affecting Saline and Cooper Counties. Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. Lamine River near Otterville affecting Cooper County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Blackwater River at Valley City. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 3:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 25.5 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 6.7 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and farm fields along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, County Highway E near Valley City and Highway 23 near the Perry State Wildlife Area are under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 7am 7am 7am Blackwater River Valley City 22.0 25.5 Fri 3am 25.1 16.3 12.2

alerts.weather.gov
County
Johnson County, MO
City
Carrollton, MO
County
Pettis County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
#Blackwater River#River Valley#Lick#Extreme Weather#Fld Obs
