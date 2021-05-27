Metal Roofing | 5 Types and What They Offer

Finesse, precision and breadth: TARKETT’s new flooring, manufactured in high definition digital printing, captures nature’s beauty with immaculate detail and quality. from contemporary to classic and from soft to striking, the iD inspiration collection comprises ultra-realistic modular vinyl decors, also called luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), that reveals even the most subtle variations in grain, texture and color. an installation at the flooring manufacturer’s paris-based showroom demonstrates how easily the products can be adapted to fit hospitality, educational, workspace, residential and retail environments. the novelty ensures a rich range of interior resources for designers and architects.