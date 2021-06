On Monday, Carl Nassib of the Las Vegas Raiders became the first active player in NFL history to openly acknowledge that he is gay. The 6-7, 275 lb. offensive tackle was at his Pennsylvania home when he shared the news on IG. “I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest,” said the Las Vegas Raider. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.”