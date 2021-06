The Summer Olympics, postponed in 2020 by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. Even though surfing and four other sports will debut at these games, the locals aren’t exactly thrilled. According to a recent poll, some 83% of the Japanese public wants the Olympics […] The post Anger in Tokyo over the Summer Olympics is just the latest example of how unpopular hosting the games has become appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.