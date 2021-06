THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of southwest monsoon to hit Kerala tomorrow The department has forecast heavy rains in the state in the coming days. They have predicted to receive above average rainfall this time. — Yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts. There will be rains in these districts tomorrow. There is a possibility of strong winds and thunder showers.