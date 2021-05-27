Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Boris Johnson defiant after being accused of overseeing pandemic chaos

By Brodie Owen
thenationalnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday rejected claims by his former chief adviser that he oversaw the "unnecessary" deaths of thousands in his handling of the pandemic. Mr Johnson declined to say whether Dominic Cummings, his former right-hand man, was telling the truth during his scathing attack on the prime minister's character while giving evidence to a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

www.thenationalnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Uk#Parliamentary Secretary#Cabinet Secretary#Leading Man#Chief Adviser#The House Of Commons#Nhs#University College London#Radio 4 Today#Whitehall#Mr Johnson#Mr Cummings#Mr Hancock#Prof Neil Ferguson#Attack#Britain#Senior Ministers#Uk Prime Minister#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson gave bizarre Shakespeare speech as Covid pandemic loomed, fuelling suspicions he was writing book

Boris Johnson gave the public a bizarre two-minute monologue on the wonders of Shakespeare as the Covid threat loomed last year – fuelling claims that he was focused on writing a book.Dominic Cummings is expected to make the accusation – strongly denied by No 10 – that the prime minister skipped crucial meetings because of a money-spinning deadline with a publisher, when he speaks to MPs on Wednesday.Mr Johnson spent 12 days at the Chevening grace-and-favour estate, in February 2020, having received an advance of close to £100,000 to write ‘The Riddle of Genius’.Now a recording of his ‘People’s...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris Johson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', warns Gordon Brown as Dominic Cummings surfaces for the first time since revealing he told PM that No11 flat makeover plan might be illegal

Boris Johnson's position will be 'untenable' if he has broken the ministerial code over 'wallpapergate', Gordon Brown warned today. The Labour former PM waded into the row after ministers again refused to say whether Mr Johnson will quit if inquiries find he had breached conduct rules. The premier has dismissed...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson delays decision on social distancing update, blaming ‘new threat’ from Indian variant

Boris Johnson has dropped a promise to reveal this month whether social distancing will end, blaming the “new threat” from the Indian variant of Covid-19.Only a week ago, the prime minister said he expected to scrap the “1 metre-plus rule” – and pledged to give couples planning weddings plenty of notice if the restriction will be lifted on 21 June.But his spokesman pulled the deadline for setting out plans by the end of May, saying: “We can’t be definitive at this point, because of the variant that has been identified.”More time was needed to “look at the data” because...
Minoritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Johnson condemns ‘shameful racism’ after anti-Semitic threats in London

Boris Johnson has condemned acts of “shameful racism” as police investigated video appearing to show anti-Semitic language being shouted from a convoy of cars in London. Footage on social media showed a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, in north London, with passengers heard to shout offensive language and threats against Jews.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Pity the poor standup in Boris Johnson’s kleptocracy

Like a great sloppy spaff, the flying shit of the Queen’s speech has hit the fan of functioning democracy full in the face. More than two million of the electorate least likely to support Boris Johnson are to be robbed of their right to vote, while millions of the sort of true Brits who moved to Spain when the local shopping centre installed a Muslamic prayer room are to have theirs reinstated; key environmental protections are to be scrapped or diluted; legitimate protests can be closed down if they’re “too noisy”; cub scout groups that fail to invite the anti-feminist meat-man Jordan Peterson to address the boys are to be fined; even Tuesday’s belated announcement of a conversion therapy ban was, in fact, conditional on “consultations with the public”. What’s the point of consulting them? The British public would vote to make conversion therapy compulsory if the Conservatives spent millions on an 88% false Facebook campaign saying lesbians killed the fishing industry. On TV, a typically acquiescent BBC journalist, Chris Mason, nodded encouragingly as two genuinely distressed Hartlepool men blamed the Labour party for 12 years of Conservative policies. Job done! Monkeys beware!!
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

‘Must never happen again’: Boris Johnson calls on BBC to change after report on Bashir’s Diana interview

Boris Johnson said he was “very concerned” about the findings of the official report which found TV journalist Martin Bashir behaved deceitfully to land his BBC interview with Princess Diana.Speaking during a visit to Portsmouth, the prime minister said he hoped the public broadcaster “will be taking every possible step to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again”.Mr Johnson said he would “very grateful” to Lord Dyson for his report into the interview controversy, adding: “I can only imagine the feelings of the royal family.”The government has vowed to examine how the BBC is run after Lord Dyson’s damning...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal risk to political stability in Northern Ireland, says minister

Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister has issued a veiled threat that the UK is ready to walk away from key elements of its Northern Ireland border agreement with the EU unless Brussels gives ground in talks.David Frost admitted that Mr Johnson’s Brexit deal has disrupted deliveries of goods to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain and put political stability in the province at risk.Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he acknowledged that Downing Street failed to anticipate the additional paperwork and checks which would result from the deal, which he negotiated and Mr Johnson signed and pushed through parliament.Despite the EU making...
WorldBBC

Covid: Hancock confident jab works against Indian variant

The UK has "increasing confidence" that Covid-19 vaccines work against the Indian variant of the virus, the health secretary has said. Scientists believe that the variant is more transmissible and cases of it nearly tripled to 1,313 in the past week in England. But Matt Hancock said early lab data...
WorldThe Guardian

Hancock: most Bolton Covid patients eligible for jab but haven’t had it

The majority of people in hospital with Covid in Bolton were eligible for the vaccine but have not had it, Matt Hancock has said, saying that health authorities would go “door-to-door” offering jabs. His comments came as concern mounted over increased cases of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India,...
U.K.BBC

Ballymurphy: Boris Johnson apologises in House of Commons

The prime minister has publicly apologised to the families of the 10 people killed in Ballymurphy in 1971. Boris Johnson began prime minister's questions on Wednesday by reading the names of the victims. He went on to say that he was sorry for how the investigations were handled and for...
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.