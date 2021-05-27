Cancel
Why is Robotics-as-a-Service So Important Now

roboticstomorrow.com
 5 days ago

Q&A with Saman Farid & Misa Ilkhechi, Co-Founders | Formic. Formic is a robotics-as-a-service company that is fundamentally changing the way industrial robotics are scoped and deployed. We handle all of the logistics of an automation deployment, from scoping and customization to installation and maintenance. We don’t charge any money upfront, only a low hourly rate, which is typically 42% less than what companies pay for the same tasks to be executed with manual labor. You can think of it like hiring a robot.

