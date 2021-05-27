Real estate Q&A: Is HOA responsible for fixing deck damaged by landscaper?

Cofounder of InstaLend, a non-bank real estate lender providing loans on single-family and multi-family properties for acquisition and rehab. Buying a property to rehab and resell on the market can be a very lucrative undertaking, but it does not come without its own potential pitfalls. Like any other rewarding activity, solid preparation and information will help you make the right decisions and take the necessary precautions. Moreover, harnessing the knowledge of real estate investing and building key partnerships with good lenders are bound to make a positive impact. Having said that, here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of buying property to fix and flip.