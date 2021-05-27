Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Real estate Q&A: Is HOA responsible for fixing deck damaged by landscaper?

By GARY M. SINGER
Raleigh News & Observer
 28 days ago

Q: Our homeowners association takes care of the landscaping for the entire neighborhood. Their vendor has damaged our deck twice. The first time they grudgingly fixed it, and now we are waiting over three months for the damage to be repaired. Now they are claiming it is not their responsibility. Do they have to fix our deck? —Margaret.

www.newsobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoa#Arbitration#Board Of Directors#Hoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateCharlotteObserver.com

Real estate Q&A: Co-owner of house doesn’t want to sell. What can we do?

Q: My son owns a house with my ex-husband. My son is the borrower on the mortgage loan, and I put up the money for the down payment when they bought it. My son wants to sell the house, but my ex will not agree unless he gets part of the proceeds even though he has not helped with the house or made the payments. What can we do? — Kelly.
Real Estatefairviewlending.com

Is there a real estate bubble brewing?

As I look around the real estate market, you cannot help but notice the craziness. On my personal house in Colorado, my value is up around 50% in two years. These same trends are unfolding throughout the country, with appreciation hitting records. Is the real estate market hitting a bubble? Will there be a crash on the other side? What should you do now?
Real Estateeliteagent.com

A robust change to real estate sales

To say Khan Robust is not a fan of the traditional real estate model is a bit of an understatement. “I don’t believe in big franchise models,” he says. “I just don’t believe what they give is worth what they’re asking for in terms of the commission split.”. Khan’s backed...
Real Estateirei.com

Factory-built real estate to the rescue

Since the real estate market collapsed in 2008, sending ripples across global markets, the construction industry has struggled, along with landlords, investors and other property owners. An initial surplus of empty units wiped out jobs at all levels, sending tradespeople and real estate experts alike scrambling to create new opportunities for themselves, which seemed to balance the equation for a while.
Real EstateLaw.com

Real Estate Law

While tenants’ struggles during the pandemic should not be minimized or disregarded, New York City landlords, especially small ones, are feeling the financial pressure too. While displacement of the workforce was widely embraced on a temporary basis, employees and employers must consider whether to make the work from home model a permanent workstyle, and if so, how.
Real EstatePosted by
Forbes

The Advantages And Disadvantages Of Fixing And Flipping Real Estate

Cofounder of InstaLend, a non-bank real estate lender providing loans on single-family and multi-family properties for acquisition and rehab. Buying a property to rehab and resell on the market can be a very lucrative undertaking, but it does not come without its own potential pitfalls. Like any other rewarding activity, solid preparation and information will help you make the right decisions and take the necessary precautions. Moreover, harnessing the knowledge of real estate investing and building key partnerships with good lenders are bound to make a positive impact. Having said that, here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of buying property to fix and flip.
Real Estatelawcrossing.com

Real Estate Attorney - in house

Are you looking to work with a company who believes in celebrating differences and empowering each other to make a difference each and every day?. Then read on, because that’s a big part of what makes working at Realty Income special. As Realty Income’s Real Estate Paralegal, you will be...
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Real Estatefa-mag.com

These States Have The Hottest Real Estate Markets

If you’re in the market for a new home, be prepared for a bidding war because it’s a seller’s market. Prospective homebuyers across the U.S. are shelling out big bucks for homes during the pandemic, with remote workers and their desire for more luxurious homes helping to fuel the demand.
Real EstateBoston Herald

Real estate Q&A: Many are to blame, who has to pay for water damage?

Q: A few weeks ago, another apartment in our condo was having their hot water heater replaced. The management company only placed signs in one section notifying that the water would be shut off. We lost water in my unit, so I went outside to investigate. Seeing no one around, I noticed that the main water valve was shut off. When I opened the valve, it apparently caused an overflow where they were working, damaging the unit where the heater was being replaced. Who is responsible for the damage?
Real Estatejioforme.com

The real word: why is there a contradiction in real estate appraisals?

Byron Magazine and Nicole White are two Connecticut agents who say every FridayReal words, “Inman’s weekly video column.. Last week, Byron and Nicole Housing Wire Articles It reported on racial discrimination in the appraisal industry and began talking about errors and contradictions in the appraisal process. This week, the duo...
MLSremindermedia.com

How to Invest in Real Estate as a Real Estate Agent

For many real estate agents, there’s a desire to move beyond the transactional and build a real estate business focused on long-term financial growth and stability. By investing in real estate, either in your local market or in desirable markets around the country, you can create a portfolio of properties that grow in value through improvements and appreciation while providing ongoing cash flow month after month.
Rhinelander, WIWJFW-TV

Real Estate Prices on the Rise

Rhinelander - If you have been in the market for a new home or maybe just a summer cabin, lately you've probably noticed home prices have been on the rise, over the last year. "It's completely flipped upside down, in a traditional market you do inspections and have financing contingencies, and then renegotiate with the seller, and for the most part in this current market, there is virtually no negotiating."
Real Estatelawcrossing.com

Real Estate Secretary

Busy Suffolk Law Firm seeks an experienced real estate secretary or paralegal to handle real estate closings from pre-closing setup and contact initiation, opening new files, processing to funding and post-closing. Duties will also include assisting with incoming call and emails, while maintaining excellent client, realtor and lender relations. Ability to work in a fast paced environment while multi-tasking. Must have knowledge of ProForm/SoftPro software. Must have experience with Deed preparation. Ask about our benefits including health insurance, gym membership and 401k with percentage matching. Join our team today!
Berkshire County, MAtheberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Lori Rose and Randy Thunfors of Stone House Properties offer a charming downtown home with rental income, overlooking the river. What’s on the Market – An expanded collection of ready-to-build-on lots...
Real Estatewshu.org

C19: Racism In Real Estate

A new report recommends undercover testing of real estate agents in Suffolk. Also, increasing transparency at LIPA, banning flavored e-cigarettes in Connecticut fails, and the state says ‘yes’ to pot.
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Sale of real estate property

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On 16.06.2021 AS Trigon Property Development and ECOBIRCH AS concluded a real right agreement on sale of real estate property belonging to AS Trigon Property Development. The land plot sold was located at Niidu 11 in PÃ¤rnu with a size of 8 874 m2. The sale price of the property was 205 000 EUR (VAT not included).
West Palm Beach, FLjupitermag.com

The Leader of Luxury Real Estate

Organization : Illustrated Properties – Jupiter East. Mike Ivancevic, a Palm Beach County native born and raised in West Palm Beach, discovered real estate from his father and became interested in the industry at an early age. Working full time in real estate since 2010, Mike has been an award-winning agent every year in business. He is currently a managing broker/ agent with Illustrated Properties Jupiter East office.
Manchester, NHnhbr.com

Commercial Real Estate Availabilities

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE AVAILABILITIES CBRE is pleased to present the following New Hampshire availabilities. With the broadest platform of commercial real estate services in the industry and transactions in nearly 80 towns across all 10 counties within the state, CBRE has New Hampshire covered. “We’re honored to be recognized as the ‘Credit Union of the Year’ by the New Hampshire District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration, for our innovative and responsive approach in supporting the business community.” FOR LEASE – INDUSTRIAL/FLEX Kyle Schneck, SVP/Director SPACE of Commercial Banking FOR LEASE - INDUSTRIAL/FLEX BUILDING ±44,150 SF • Divisible • Quick highway access ±116,097 SF • Divisible • 22\' Clear 12 EXECUTIVE DRIVE, HUDSON, NH 17 COLBY COURT, BEDFORD, NH FOR LEASE – MEDICAL/OFFICE SPACE ±1,500-19,425 SF • Quick access to I-93 44 BIRCH STREET, DERRY, NH Commercial Banking | stmarysbank.com | 603.629.1540 FOR LEASE – CLASS A OFFICE 1,500-14,704 SF • Great downtown location 650 ELM STREET, MANCHESTER, NH INVESTMENT SALE – 9 LEASEDCOM. CONDOS Income producing • High visibility area 1100 HOOKSETT ROAD, HOOKSETT, NH FOR LEASE - OFFICE ±1,000-9,000 • 1st & 2nd Floors • Close to MA border 143-157 MAIN STREET, NASHUA, NH Federally Insured by NCUA 650 Elm Street | Manchester, NH +1 603 626 0036 www.cbre.us/manchester.