We Remember: Holocaust memorial exhibition opens at a museum in Dubai

By The National
thenationalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Remember, a memorial exhibition dedicated to the victims of the Holocaust, has opened in Dubai. On view at the privately owned Crossroads of Civilisations Museum, the show, organisers say, is the first exhibition centred on the Holocaust to be staged in the Gulf. It opened on Wednesday, with Eitan...

www.thenationalnews.com
News Break
Middle East
