We Remember: Holocaust memorial exhibition opens at a museum in Dubai

Your network editor has reposted this from H-Announce. The byline reflects the original authorship. Chinese History / Studies, East Asian History / Studies, Holocaust, Genocide, and Memory Studies, Japanese History / Studies, Jewish History / Studies — In July 2018 the Taipei AMA museum, which is dedicated to the memory of the comfort women, opened a year-long exhibition under the title “Anne x Ama: Girls Under Fire in WWII.” The exhibit brought together the memory of Anne Frank and the young Taiwanese girls who were victimized by the Imperial Japanese military. The exhibit is part of a wave of Holocaust-related activities throughout East Asia. China and Japan have found and commemorated their own “Schindlers” (Ho Feng-Shan and Sugihara Chiune). Individual victims of Japan’s war and their supporters, along with institutions like the Hiroshima and Nagasaki museums, have increasingly turned to the models of restitution, legal precedents, and memorial practices of the Holocaust. Seeking to explore the impact of the Holocaust across East Asia, our webinar will bring museum professionals and Academic experts on Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea to discuss the intersection of East Asian and Holocaust memory cultures. We interrogate the nature of institutional cooperation between museums and memorials, investigate models shared between different memory cultures, and inquire into the extent that one call such connections a global memory culture. The webinar is jointly sponsored by Kyushu University’s UNESCO Chair on Education for Peace, Social Justice and Global Citizenship, Stanford University's Center for East Asian Studies, and the Graduate Institute of Building and Planning, National Taiwan University. The round table will take place June 2nd, 2021 (June 1st for North America). The discussions will be conducted in English. Please register at https://forms.gle/vUtoKEorBYUafdn9A.