Dickinson County, IA

Dickinson County Supervisors Discuss Future of Two Areas of County Road

By charguth
kicdam.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors discussed what the future could look like for a stretch of road east of Milford Tuesday morning that is expected to need some sort of work in the fairly near future. Engineer Dan Eckert was asked about County Road M-56,...

kicdam.com
City
Milford, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Spirit Lake, IA
County
Dickinson County, IA
Dickinson County, IA
Government
News Break
Politics
Posted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”