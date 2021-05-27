Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

U.S. stocks rise as economy shows signs of improvement

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3Xix_0aDLYlCe00

Stocks were mostly higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors received more signals that the economy is continuing to heal from the pandemic.

Economic reports showed that unemployment is falling and the U.S. economy grew at a solid rate during the first quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.3 as of 1:03 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132 points, or 0.4% to 34,455 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks rose 1% in yet another signal that investors were confident about the economy going forward.

Industrial stocks led the gains. General Electric rose 5.9% and Boeing gained 3.5%. Utilities and energy companies lagged the broader market.

Investors were given a mostly positive set of economic reports on Thursday. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic low of 406,000. A growing number of states, all of them controlled by Republicans, have started cutting off unemployed workers from the $300-a-week jobless benefit that was part of the latest economic recovery package. That's likely pushing additional Americans into the active labor force.

Meanwhile, there was disappointing data on sales of durable goods, that is expensive items that are expected to last three years or more, fell 1.3% according to the Commerce Department. That figure was expected to rise, according to economists.

Lastly the Commerce Department reported that the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Investors will turn their attention to Friday's inflation data. The growing economy has raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible.

The data out Friday is the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures index, more commonly referred to as PCE. The Federal Reserve, whose job is to monitor and control inflation as best as they can, tends to rely on PCE data more than the more widely known consumer price index, or CPI, when making policy decisions.

Bond yields have been relatively stable this week, and remained so on Thursday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note traded at a yield of 1.61%, up from 1.57% the day before. It has remained in this range for the last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Consumer Price Index#Growth Stocks#Energy Stocks#U S Investors#General Electric#Utilities#Americans#Republicans#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#The Associated Press#Industrial Stocks#Inflation Concerns#S P 500#Economists#Economic Reports#Bond Yields#Cpi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Boeing
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S. Stock Futures Are Flat With the S&P 500 at a Record High

U.S. stock futures were steady in overnight trading on Sunday as investors digested the S&P 500's record level heading into a week with a key Federal Reserve meeting. Dow futures rose 23 points. S&P 500 futures rose 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.14%. The Fed's two-day policy meeting will...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Stocks scale another peak as markets await Fed signal

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) - World stocks climbed another peak on Monday, while U.S. bond yields were near three-month lows as worries of rising inflation abated and investors anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve sticking to its dovish course this week. The MSCI world equity index and Europe's STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%...
Stocksharrisondaily.com

Global stocks higher after Wall St gain ahead of Fed meeting

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose Monday as investors looked ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve meeting for hints of possible changes in ultra-low interest rates and other economic …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Retailadvfn.com

U.S. Dollar Higher Before Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - The U.S. dollar appreciated against its most major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday, as investors await monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve for guidance on its policy action. A two-day meeting of the Fed ends on Wednesday, with economists expecting no change to rate and...
Stocksgranthshala.com

US stock futures edge higher to start the week

US stock futures started the week after the S&P 500 hit another record close and posted a third straight week of gains. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. Changes in futures do not necessarily predict market movements after the opening bell.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Investors Gear Up for Fed Meeting

The Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss policy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is then set to hold a press conference following the meeting at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. There are no major data releases due out on Monday. Treasury yields rose...
Stocksmorns.ca

Dow, S&P 500 set for muted rise as stock market gears up for Fed meeting

Were 12 points, or less than 0.1%, higher at 34,368. were climbing 2.90 points, or less than 0.1%, at 4,239.75. rose 34.50 to reach 14,020.25, for a gain of 0.3%. retreated 0.8% for the week, snapping a 2-week win streak, but off 0.86% from its May 7 record closing high at 34,777.76. The S&P 500.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold And Silver Rise As More Investors Aren't Buying The Fed's Messages

As inflation continues to heat up, gold and silver markets are once again on the verge of breaking out. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the much-anticipated Consumer Price Index data. The CPI came in at a full 5.0% year-over-year through May. The so-called “core” rate, which excludes...
StocksDetroit News

Stocks notch modest gains and a 3rd winning week for S&P 500

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. The index added 0.2% Friday, led by technology and banks. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Friday. The major averages have been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Currently, the major averages are little changed. While the Nasdaq is...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street inches higher as inflation fears fade

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Dow Jones lags for the week on weakness in industrials. * Royal Caribbean down after guests test COVID-19 positive. * Indexes up: Dow 0.25%, S&P 0.15%, Nasdaq 0.14% (Updates to market open)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street flat with Fed meet in focus

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Dow Jones lags for the week on weakness in industrials. * Royal Caribbean down after guests test COVID-19 positive. * Indexes: Dow down 0.17%, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.05% (Updates to midday)
Stocksraleighnews.net

U.S. stocks rise amid strength in financials, tech

NEW YORK, June 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished higher on Friday, bolstered by solid gains in the financials and tech sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 13.36 points, or 0.04 percent, to 34,479.60. The S&P 500 added 8.26 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,247.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 49.09 points, or 0.35 percent, to 14,069.42.
Stockssandiegouniontribune.com

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks shook off a wobbly day of trading and ended modestly higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its third weekly gain in a row. Bond yields fell this week despite reports showing the economy is gaining strength as well as some signs of inflation. Investors will be closely watching next week’s meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers for their assessment of how much of a threat inflation may poise as the economy emerges from its pandemic-induced recession.