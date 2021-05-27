A Leopard Safari in Sri Lanka, a Virtual Stroll Through Old Quebec, and More—Here Are Fun 35 Virtual Field Trips

Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines, there seems to finally be light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since most kids aren’t yet eligible to get vaccinated against the illness, in-person school field trips may not be a viable option for a lot of students for the school year. From city tours to zoos, aquariums, museums and more, these virtual field trips each provide fun, educational, interactive and informative experiences while allowing kids to safely practice social distancing. Whether you’re wondering what virtual field trips you can take your kids on this summer, or looking for other fun activities to do with kids, this list is a great option to have on hand!