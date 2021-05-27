Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel envoy to UAE says anti-semitism on rise again

By AFP
thenationalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael's ambassador to the UAE warned of rising anti-Semitism at a Holocaust memorial exhibition in Dubai on Wednesday. Eitan Na'eh, installed as envoy after the two countries struck a historic normalisation deal last year, said it was "remarkable" that the exhibition was being held in the Arab world. "Who would...

www.thenationalnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Arab World#Hamas#Anti Semitism#Palestinian Attacks#Palestinian Violence#Uae#Israeli#Islamist#Jews#Holocaust#Arabs#Muslims#Nazis#Civilisations Museum#Rising Anti Semitism#Envoy#Anti Jewish Attacks#Europe#Ambassador
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
Country
United Arab Emirates
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

Palestinians want a Jew-free world, nothing else

Anti-Semitism is spreading in the world like bonfire. Thanks to media’s extreme bias towards Palestinians and Hamas and those radical Islamic jihadists. If someone has seen videos of recent attacks on Jews in New York City, Los Angeles, London and elsewhere, they may not have missed a very revealing aspect of those notoriety. They were almost always – as they have been for decades – accompanied by curses such as “F—- the Jews”. Such dangerous acts remind us of the murder of six million Jews by nefarious Adolph Hitler and his cruel Nazi forces. Recently senior Hamas official Mahmoud Al-Zahar in an interview said, “This land is not suitable for a two-state solution. It’s either or. Either the occupation remains forever – an option that has become completely inconceivable – or this occupation will be removed and each [Israeli] will go his way”.
Middle EastCharlotteObserver.com

Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Mossad Chief: Israel Should Increase Activities against Iran

Israel must “increase its activity against the Iranian regime and fight it and its actions to the end”, outgoing Mossad head Yossi Cohen stated on Sunday in a speech he gave during his reception of an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University. “In our war against terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and...
WorldMSNBC

5 ways to check if you’re being anti-Semitic when criticizing Israel

How do you criticize Israel while simultaneously fighting anti-semitism? Rabbi Jill Jacobs, the Executive Director of T'ruah, joins Ali Velshi to lay out 5 helpful markers to distinguish between criticism of Israel and anti-semitism and discusses the importance of calling out human rights issues.
MinoritiesThe Jewish Press

Can’t Detach Leftwing Hatred for Israel from anti-Semitism

Michelle Goldberg is worried. The New York Times columnist has watched as some in the Jewish community and elsewhere have connected the dots between anti-Jewish ideological incitement and anti-Semitic violence. Incidents involving vandalism, verbal abuse and violence against Jews are on the rise across the country, and even the Anti-Defamation League and other liberal groups aren’t even bothering to try to link them to former President Donald Trump as they did during his four years in office, regardless of the merits of their accusations.
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Israel, Egypt discuss prolonging ceasefire in Gaza

Israel and Egypt's foreign ministers on Sunday held high-level talks about prolonging the current ceasefire between Hamas and the Israeli military and finding a potential "fragile truce," AP reports. Why it matters: The White House found Egypt to be the only effective mediator to facilitate the ceasefire earlier this month,...
Minoritieswsgw.com

Israel-Palestinian conflict fuels anti-Semitism in U.S. and Europe

Paris — The deadly clash between Israel and Palestinian militants fueled an already-rising trend of anti-Semitic attacks. A virtual rally was being held on Thursday to demand action to stop the violence in the U.S., where recent attacks in Los Angeles and New York City have led to police investigations.
Minoritiessandiegouniontribune.com

In wake of clashes in Israel and Gaza, U.S. faces outbreak of anti-Semitic threats

Violence over the past several weeks is stoking fear among Jews in small towns and major cities. A brick shattering a window of a kosher pizzeria on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Jewish diners outside a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles attacked by men shouting anti-Semitic threats. Vandalism at synagogues in Arizona, Illinois and New York.
Minoritiesaninjusticemag.com

Why Labelling Anyone Critical of Israel as Anti-Semitic Sets a Dangerous Precedent

This trend has become a form of censorship that violates people’s freedom of speech. Over the last few years, it’s become commonplace for accusations of antisemitism to be thrown at anyone criticising Israel. What makes this trend bizarre is that criticising a country's actions or policies is entirely different from spreading hate about the dominant religion in a country. The UK Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn, a well-known supporter of Palestine's cause for a free independent state were attacked ferociously with this most toxic of labels.
U.S. PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Why Biden WANTS a War in Israel

The business model of terrorism is killing people and then demanding a payoff. The game always works the same way. The terrorists attack, their targets fight back, and a third party sends in the diplomats to negotiate on behalf of the terrorists before they get hit too hard. The Islamic...
Middle Eastfff.org

Opposing Israel Is Not Necessarily Anti-Semitic

Defenders of the Israeli government’s policies in the Middle East, especially with respect to the Palestinians, are increasingly going on the attack by pointing out that some critics of the Israeli state are also anti-Semitic. A good example is the May 24 article “Anti-Zionism Isn’t Anti-Semitism? Someone Didn’t Get the Memo” by New York Times columnist Bret Stephens. Stephens cites example after example of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism.
Middle EastYNET News

Qatar's curriculum filled with anti-Semitism, anti-Israel propaganda

A recent report shows that Qatar’s curriculum is full of anti-Israel sentiment as well as extreme anti-Semitism and thus does not meet the UN’s educational standards on issues of acceptance, peace and tolerance. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The report was published by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and...
Middle Eastwincountry.com

UAE says it is ready to facilitate Israel-Palestinian peace efforts

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates stands ready to facilitate peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians, the de facto ruler of the Gulf state said in remarks carried on state media on Sunday. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan made the comments in a telephone...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

US anti-Semitic incidents surge amid Israel-Hamas conflict: ADL

Anti-Semitic incidents surged across the US and online during the deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas terrorists, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The Jewish nonprofit said its Center on Extremism tallied 193 potential hate crimes during the week after combat began on May 10, up from 131 the week before.
SocietyMidland Daily News

Israel accuses Chinese state TV of 'blatant anti-Semitism'

BEIJING (AP) — Israel’s Embassy in China is protesting what it describes as “blatant anti-Semitism” on a program ran by the overseas channel of state broadcaster CCTV discussing the ongoing violence in Gaza and elsewhere. In a tweet, the embassy said “we have hoped that the times of the ‘Jew’s...