Israel envoy to UAE says anti-semitism on rise again

Anti-Semitism is spreading in the world like bonfire. Thanks to media’s extreme bias towards Palestinians and Hamas and those radical Islamic jihadists. If someone has seen videos of recent attacks on Jews in New York City, Los Angeles, London and elsewhere, they may not have missed a very revealing aspect of those notoriety. They were almost always – as they have been for decades – accompanied by curses such as “F—- the Jews”. Such dangerous acts remind us of the murder of six million Jews by nefarious Adolph Hitler and his cruel Nazi forces. Recently senior Hamas official Mahmoud Al-Zahar in an interview said, “This land is not suitable for a two-state solution. It’s either or. Either the occupation remains forever – an option that has become completely inconceivable – or this occupation will be removed and each [Israeli] will go his way”.