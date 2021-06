There were a number of high-profile changes, such as a raft of senior appointments at Citi Private Bank, and the sudden departure of the CEO at Denmark's Danske Bank. EFG International announced that Dr Spiro J Latsis, who founded EFG Group in the 1980s, had not to stand for re-election its annual meeting. Dr Niccolò H Burki, vice chair of the board of directors, also did not stand for re-election. Dr John S Latsis, principal representative of the Latsis family, remained on the board. He has been a member since 2018 and is a major shareholder.