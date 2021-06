If you’ve never experienced the love that comes from a Cancer sign, trust me — you’re missing out. Cancers are the biggest caregivers of the zodiac, actively seeking to nurture and protect everyone in their life. Born during the beginning of summer, Cancers are the only cardinal water sign, meaning that they’re constantly looking to initiate emotional security for themselves and others. While Cancers tend to get the “cry baby” title quite often, they’re actually extremely assertive, which is one of the biggest reasons why Cancers are the best lovers of the zodiac. Not only do they aim to protect themselves with their tough outer shell, they are eager to use their protective shield when it comes to others, too.