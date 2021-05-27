Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

One Cup of Leafy Greens Lowers Heart Disease Risk

By Eliza Erskine
One Green Planet
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdith Cowan University (ECU) research has found that adding one cup of nitrate-rich vegetables like leafy greens to your diet can cut the risk of heart disease. The study looked at people that ate higher quantities of nitrate-rich vegetables, like leafy greens and beetroot, and if they had lower blood pressure, which led to a reduced risk of heart disease. 50,000 people were evaluated over 23-years.

www.onegreenplanet.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Heart Failure#Heart Attacks#Leafy Green Vegetables#Green Leafy Vegetables#Cardiovascular Disease#Edith Cowan University#Swiss Chard Quiche#Wild Mushrooms#Recipe#Vegan Food#Dark Leafy Greens#Lower Risk#Peripheral Artery Disease#Chronic Inflammation#Nitrate Rich Vegetables#Kale#Diets#Beet#Prostate Cancer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Cancerthegirlsun.com

How to live longer: A powerful plant protein found to reduce cancer and heart attack risk

There are not many products out there which boost a surplus of health benefits including cancer, heart disease and diabetes risk. However, a superfood proves to be one of them. Spirulina may not be the word in many mouths but when one looks at its vast array of health benefits, it should be. From killing cancer cells, lowering cholesterol, reducing heart attack risk and even helping with Parkinson’s disease, spirulina could be the answer to helping boost longevity.
CancerMedscape News

Vitamin Supplements: Any Role for Heart Disease or Cancer?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello. This is Dr JoAnn Manson, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital. I'd like to talk with you about a recent draft statement from the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) on vitamins, minerals, and multivitamin supplements and prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer. Is there a role for these micronutrient supplements?
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Is the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease Increased in Living Kidney Donors?

Philip Munch; Christian Fynbo Christiansen; Henrik Birn; Christian Erikstrup; Mette Nørgaard. American Journal of Transplantation. 2021;21(5):1857-1865. Reduced renal function is associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD); however, how living donor nephrectomy affects the risk of CVD remains controversial. We conducted a nationwide cohort study including living kidney donors in Denmark from 1996 to 2018 to assess the risk of hypertension, atrial fibrillation/flutter (AF), major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE; composite of myocardial infarction, ischemic stroke, and death) and death after living kidney donation. As comparisons we identified: a cohort of healthy individuals from the general population and an external blood donor cohort. We followed kidney donors (1,103 when compared with the general population cohort; 1,007 when compared with blood donors) for a median of 8 years. Kidney donors had an increased risk of initiating treatment for hypertension when compared with blood donors (standardized incidence ratio [SIR], 1.40; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.17–1.66) but they did not have increased risk of MACE neither when compared with the general population cohort (hazard ratio, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.52–0.89) nor with blood donors (SIR, 1.17; 95% CI, 0.88–1.55). Neither did they have increased risks of AF and death. Thus, living kidney donation may be associated with increased risk of hypertension; however, we did not identify increased risks of CVD or death.
Nutritiondiabetesselfmanagement.com

Sardine Consumption Linked to Lower Risk for Type 2

A moderate intake of sardines may help prevent type 2 diabetes in people at high risk for the condition, according to a new study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition. Eating fatty fish — those rich in omega-3 fatty acids, including herring and sardines, salmon, mackerel, and anchovies — has long been linked to a variety of health benefits, including cardiovascular benefits like lower levels of triglycerides and a reduced risk for blood clots. When it comes to diabetes, consuming more fatty fish may reduce the risk for diabetic retinopathy (a condition in which tiny blood vessels in the eye become damaged) — the leading cause of new blindness in people ages 20 to 74 in the United States. Recently, researchers have also found that consuming more fatty fish may help prevent type 1 diabetes in people at high risk for the condition.
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Top in cardiology: Coronary heart disease risk, BP-raising medication trends

Premature menopause was tied to a higher risk for coronary heart disease, according to researchers. A summary of their findings was the top story in cardiology last week. Another top story was about an analysis that showed many adults with hypertension receive BP-raising medications, prompting researchers to recommend that clinicians take a closer look at their patients’ prescription and over-the-counter medication use.
FitnessPosted by
HealthDay

Healthy Eating Lowers Pregnancy Complication Risk

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you're planning to get pregnant or already "eating for two," sticking to a healthy diet may reduce the risk of several common pregnancy complications, researchers say. The new study included nearly 1,900 women who completed diet questionnaires at eight to 13 weeks...
Weight LossCorsicana Daily Sun

Reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s disease

June is National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. While a frightening disease for the afflicted and their caregivers alike, there are changes in lifestyle that may reduce one’s risk of developing Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia. Doing our best to prevent Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia involves keeping our...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

People with 'healthy obesity' are still at increased risk of disease

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) reveals that having a normal metabolic profile does not mean that a person with obesity is actually healthy (referred to as metabolically healthy obesity), since they face an increased risk of diabetes, heart diseases, strokes, and respiratory diseases.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Osteoarthritis linked to higher Parkinson's disease risk

A study published in Arthritis Care & Research has uncovered an elevated risk of Parkinson's disease in individuals with osteoarthritis. The retrospective study using Taiwan's Longitudinal Health Insurance Database 2005 included 33,360 patients who were 50-64 years old and had osteoarthritis in 2002-2005. A comparison group consisted of 33,360 age- and sex- matched individuals without osteoarthritis. The osteoarthritis group had a 41% higher risk of developing Parkinson's disease, after adjustments. Patients with knee or hip osteoarthritis appeared to have a higher risk of Parkinson's disease than patients with non-knee and non-hip osteoarthritis or with uncategorized osteoarthritis.
NutritionPosted by
TBR News Media

Medical Compass: Focus on Fiber

Fiber has very powerful effects on our overall health. Americans are woefully deficient in fiber, getting between eight and 15 grams per day, when they should be ingesting more than 40 grams daily. Still, many people worry about getting enough protein, when they really should be concerned about getting enough...
Public Healthphilenews.com

Meat-free diet may lower severe Covid-19 disease risk

People on meat-free diets had lower odds of contracting moderate to severe COVID-19, according to a six-country study published this week in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health. Plant-based diets were tied to a 73% lower risk of severe disease, researchers found in a survey of 2,884 healthcare providers who cared...
Diseases & TreatmentsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Heart disease, diabetes deaths rose in '20

NEW YORK – The U.S. saw remarkable increases in the death rates for heart disease, diabetes and some other common killers in 2020, and experts believe a big reason may be that many people with dangerous symptoms made the lethal mistake of staying away from the hospital for fear of catching the coronavirus.
CancerWest Newsmagazine

Mushrooms may lower cancer risk

Mushrooms can be an afterthought at mealtime, often added as a last-minute ingredient to salads, sprinkled over pizzas or served as a side with steaks. But when they are eaten frequently, these vitamin- and antioxidant-rich vegetables may significantly lower your risk of cancer, according to a new study. A team...
DietsJournal Gazette and Times Courier

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Improve your health with the Mediterranean diet

There are many diets and weight loss methods that exist today and so I wanted to share this article from Extension Educator Diane Reinhold about one of the healthiest diets available and backed by research. Diane says: If you find yourself feeling overwhelmed when trying to maintain a healthy diet,...
Nutritionbelmarrahealth.com

The Surprising Heart-Healthy Food

What does your heart-healthy diet look like? Is it filled with leafy greens, tomatoes, and other low-fat foods?. If it is, that’s great. Well, except for the low-fat part. Fats can contribute to heart health, provided you’re getting the right ones. Healthy fats found in nuts, fish, avocado, olive oil,...
Diseases & Treatmentshcplive.com

Rheumatic Heart Disease Risk Genetically Linked to African Patients

Investigators study loci and the hereditary nature of the disease, which was categorized as a global health priority by the WHO 3 years ago. A breakthrough study from South Africa linked specific genetic features in Black African individuals to an increased susceptibility to rheumatic heart disease (RHD), with an estimated Polygenic heritability of 0.49.