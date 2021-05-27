AARP Survey Finds Overwhelming Bipartisan Majority Opposes Social Security and Medicare Cuts to Reduce Deficit

Are you a senior chafing under the debt burden of a student loan? It may be perversely comforting to know that you are not alone. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), in 2015, nearly 870,000 borrowers age 65 and older were burdened by federal student loans. Certainly the numbers are even higher now. Moreover, the amounts of money involved are staggering. According to AARP, in 2004, adults age 50 and older owed $47 billion in student loan debt. By 2018, that figure had exploded to $289.5 billion, making it one of the biggest contributors to the rise in the amount of debt seniors owe in general. So, what happened?