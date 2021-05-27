AARP Survey Finds Overwhelming Bipartisan Majority Opposes Social Security and Medicare Cuts to Reduce Deficit
May 27, 2021 - WASHINGTON - An AARP survey released on Wednesday finds that 85% of Americans age 50+ oppose cutting Social Security and Medicare to reduce the. federal budget deficit. The poll shows overwhelming opposition from both Republicans (88%) and Democrats (87%) on cutting Social Security benefits to pay down the deficit. Similarly high proportions of Republicans (86%) and Democrats (87%) strongly oppose cuts to Medicare.goldrushcam.com