Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

AARP Survey Finds Overwhelming Bipartisan Majority Opposes Social Security and Medicare Cuts to Reduce Deficit

goldrushcam.com
 4 days ago

May 27, 2021 - WASHINGTON - An AARP survey released on Wednesday finds that 85% of Americans age 50+ oppose cutting Social Security and Medicare to reduce the. federal budget deficit. The poll shows overwhelming opposition from both Republicans (88%) and Democrats (87%) on cutting Social Security benefits to pay down the deficit. Similarly high proportions of Republicans (86%) and Democrats (87%) strongly oppose cuts to Medicare.

goldrushcam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Benefits#Health Security#Medicare Advocacy#Americans#Republicans#Democrats#Medicare Trustees#Norc#The U S Census Bureau#Aarp The Magazine#Aarpenespanol#Aarp Aarp#Social Security Benefits#Cuts#Overwhelming Opposition#Federal Lawmakers#Federal Budget Deficits#Legislation#Voters#Deficit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
AARP
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

The time is now for action on Social Security

While policymakers in Washington, D.C., are focused on increases in infrastructure spending and changes to corporate and capital gains taxes, an arguably even more important issue is receiving absolutely no attention. Social Security is America’s largest government program and is the most important source of income for most elderly Americans,...
HealthMySanAntonio

88 Percent Of Older Adults Want Medicare To Negotiate Drug Prices According to New Survey by The Senior Citizens League

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Older Americans overwhelmingly support legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, according to a new survey by The Senior Citizens League (TSCL). The online survey, which had over 1,234 participants, found that 88 percent support tying prescription drug prices to what other industrialized countries, such as Great Britain, Canada and Japan, pay for the same drug.
HealthLaredo Morning Times

53% of Americans Support Expanding Medicare Benefits, Survey Finds

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Slightly more than half of U.S. adults (53%) support expanding Medicare benefits to include hearing, dental and vision care, according to a new NerdWallet survey. And 54% support the government working to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs covered under Medicare plans. The...
Public HealthPosted by
WRAL News

Covid-19 medical bills have left many in debt

CNN — A battle with Covid-19 left Irena Schulz with pain in her ears and hearing loss. It also saddled the retired Parkinson's and Alzheimer's researcher with nearly $10,000 of credit card debt from medical bills. As the pandemic begins to recede in the United States, its financial toll on...
Congress & Courtschaindrugreview.com

NASP applauds the introduction of bipartisan legislation to reduce drug costs

WASHINGTON — This week, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate introduced legislation to rein in the high cost of prescription drugs and support the needs of specialty pharmacy patients living with life-altering and life-threatening specialty medical conditions. The Pharmacy DIR Reform to Reduce Senior Drug Costs Act will ensure that medication savings are passed along to seniors and that these savings are not otherwise used to manipulate drug costs under Medicare Part D or to disadvantage the specialty pharmacies serving patients who have such conditions as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, or HIV.
BusinessMissoulian

This 1 Move Will Guarantee You Larger Social Security Checks in Retirement

If you're still worried about Social Security disappearing before you get your cut, you can relax -- a little. The program isn't going to end anytime soon, but its rapidly depleting trust funds cast some doubt on its ability to continue paying out benefits at the current rate. That makes it all the more important to try to maximize your benefits.
Businesskoamnewsnow.com

Here’s Why Seniors on Social Security Could Get a Huge Raise in 2022

From gasoline to groceries, the price of common goods seems to be going nowhere but up. We can thank supply chain issues and inflation for that. But while inflation is often regarded as a bad thing — because, after all, it makes things cost more — it could work to seniors’ benefit in the near term.
Agriculturefeedstuffs.com

Bipartisan, bicameral bill to reduce estate tax by half

As the discussion of estate taxes continues to be discussed within the infrastructure proposals and Biden’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, Congressional members introduced the Estate Tax Reduction Act, legislation to reduce the estate tax to 20%—half of the current top rate of 40%. This bipartisan, bicameral legislation was introduced by Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, along with Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and John Boozman, R-Ark., and in the House by Reps. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.
Advocacyseniorvoicealaska.com

Social Security update: Elder abuse, spousal benefits

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is on June 15. On this day, and throughout the month, communities, seniors, caregivers, governments, organizations and the private sector unite to prevent the mistreatment of and violence against older people. Social Security imposter scams are widespread across the United States. Scammers use sophisticated tactics...
Income TaxSouthwest Virginia Today

Where's My Tax Refund?

You have bought an expensive new toy in expectation of your tax refund, and are now desperately waiting for the refund to arrive before the repo man and his large friend Vito come to visit. How can you find out the status of your refund at any time to estimate whether you need to make a run for it?
Economysearktoday.com

Financial tips for the self-employed

Being self-employed has some benefits: You get to choose your own hours, you don’t have to count “vacation days” and you’ll never worry about getting downsized. On the other hand, you’re truly on your own – there’s no employer-sponsored retirement plan and no benefits package. So, if you’ve recently started a business or become a “gig worker,” possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what can you do to get on the road to financial security?
Personal Financeseniorvoicealaska.com

Seniors stuck with student loans: Problems and prospects

Are you a senior chafing under the debt burden of a student loan? It may be perversely comforting to know that you are not alone. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), in 2015, nearly 870,000 borrowers age 65 and older were burdened by federal student loans. Certainly the numbers are even higher now. Moreover, the amounts of money involved are staggering. According to AARP, in 2004, adults age 50 and older owed $47 billion in student loan debt. By 2018, that figure had exploded to $289.5 billion, making it one of the biggest contributors to the rise in the amount of debt seniors owe in general. So, what happened?
EconomyQuad Cities Onlines

Fewer Seniors Are Claiming Social Security at 62. Here's Why That's a Good Thing.

There's a reason 62 has long been the most popular age to sign up for Social Security: It's the earliest age seniors can file for it. Seniors are entitled to their full monthly benefit based on their respective wage histories once they reach full retirement age (FRA), which is either 66, 67, or somewhere in between, depending on their year of birth. But they are allowed to file up to five years ahead of FRA if they so choose.
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Progressives have made life better for everyone

Progressives! Liberals! Leftists! They’re Socialists, destroying our country! At least, that’s what I’m told by “conservative” writers’ Op Eds and Reporter’s Notebook entries in these pages. Republicans label every measure to enhance social welfare or regulate corporate power as socialism, so when I hear them sound the alarm that Democrats...
MarketsInsurance News Net

The 2021 State of Annuities

The pandemic brought a double-barrel shot of pain to the annuity industry in 2020. In addition to the sudden economic wreckage, face-to-face sales were virtually eliminated overnight. As 2021 reaches the midpoint, insurers and producers have recovered lost ground and added gains. 1. Let’s Make A Deal!. Private equity firms...
Income Taxrealclearpolicy.com

Nix the Income Tax to Create Generational Opportunity for West Virginia

Across the country, there is reason for optimism as Americans are returning to work and our economy shows signs of improvement. Taking advantage of this renewed hope, state governments are also examining how they can be proactive in reinvigorating local economies with smart spending plans and lower taxes. In West Virginia, specifically, policymakers are discussing ways to kindle economic – and population – growth.