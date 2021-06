— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Let’s be honest: Vacuuming is not anyone’s favorite household task. Most machines are big and bulky, get caught on things easily and the whole process can end up being a hugely time-consuming chore on your to-do list. That's why any tool that will make the chore less cumbersome is A-OK in our books—especially if it happens to be on sale. The Dyson V11 Torque Drive, which we declared Dyson’s best cordless offering yet and our favorite cordless model of all-time, is $200 off right now at QVC—and it comes with an added floor dock.