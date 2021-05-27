Jamestown man killed in wreck

GREENSBORO – A motorcyclist from Jamestown lost control while driving in Greensboro Wednesday afternoon and wrecked.

Bryan Chase Ballard, 25, was driving a 2009 Suzuki south on Patterson Street toward Norwalk Street, a short distance from Interstate 40, shortly before 3:30 p.m. when he lost control and the motorcycle tumbled down the street, the Greensboro Police Department said.

Ballard died at the scene of the wreck.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, police said.