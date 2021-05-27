Fungus fights mites that harm honey bees

Yes, bees fart, and I bet it smells just like honey. I’ve heard so many tales about bees that I thought I’d find the sweet spots since bee’s will be hanging around the garden patio and picnics for a while. Bees defecate several times a week outside the hive, because they keep their living space pretty clean, and you won’t find them using the outdoor toilet in winter months, and I don’t blame them. Some people refer to honey as bee vomit, but is it? Bees have an interesting digestive tract and the food they eat breaks down within their stomach and needs to pass through.