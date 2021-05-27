Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

New Movie Featuring Actor From Northern Westchester Premieres On Netflix

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDFvG_0aDLXHxB00
Miguel Angel Garcia along with Dennis Quaid in 'Blue Miracle.' Photo Credit: Miguel Angel Garcia

A 23-year-old from Northern Westchester seems to have a star following him around.

Actor Miguel Angel Garcia, who grew up in Ossining and graduated from USC last week, not only has a new movie premiering on Netflix with Dennis Quaid, on Thursday, May 27, he's also currently working on an ABC pilot and has an indie movie on the horizon.

The Netflix movie, "Blue Miracle," was the perfect fit for the young actor who said he sent letters and emails to the producer until he got the part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fUvF_0aDLXHxB00
Miguel Angel Garcia

The movie, based on a true story, is about how a guardian and his kids from a cash-strapped orphanage partner with a washed-up boat captain for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition.

Garcia says he plays a homeless street kid who thinks he doesn't need any help but ends up joining the group in their adventure to win the competition.

"I grew up watching Dennis Quaid on TV and then there I was acting beside him," he said from the set of the new pilot he is working on. "He was so nice and funny and very helpful. It was surreal."

Garcia says he knew he wanted to be an actor since he was 11 or 12 years old and went to his parents to ask for help in becoming one.

"My parents have always been very supportive and gone out of their way to help me," he laughs. "My mom would drive me to and from auditions or to the train. It was hard in the early days."

It's still hard he said after years of being turned down until that golden day last year when he was booked for the movie.

From that moment on things have turned around for the young actor who still keeps up with his drama teacher from Ossining High School and his buddies from town.

"My phone keeps going off with texts," he said. "Everyone is excited to see the movie."

Garcia, who of course has seen the movie, said he will probably be too busy to watch tonight. But he knows his parents and friends will be tuned in.

"I expect to hear from them all," he said. "It will be crazy."

In his new project for the ABC series "Promise Land" which tells the story of an ultra-rich Latino family, Garcia plays one of the sons who is always in trouble and into drugs from having too much money and everything handed to him.

It's the exact opposite from his real life and the part in his first movie.

After the series wraps, Garcia is heading back to Los Angeles to work on the indie film.

And although acting is first love, his real desire is to let kids in Westchester and across the country know that they can do what's in their hearts with a lot of hard work.

Garcia said growing up there were no actors in Westchester or anyone around who was into acting besides those at Ossining High where he graduated in 2016.

"I want to be an inspiration to let kids know to follow their dreams and to tell stories through film that help and inspire people," he said.

He also wants to thank his parents, who he said made it all happen for him.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Quaid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Film Star#Film Producer#Netflix Inc#Watch Tv#Indie#Abc#Ossining High School#Latino#Usc#Northern Westchester#Los Angeles#Auditions#Adventure#Funny#Miguel Angel#True Story#Tonight#Blue Miracle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Charlize Theron teams up with Mulan director for new Netflix movie

Charlize Theron is getting together with Mulan director Niki Caro to develop a new Netflix project. It's unclear whether the Oscar-winning actress will appear in the movie or just produce, but Variety has confirmed that it'll be based on a New York Times article titled 'The Fight For Gender Equality in One of the Most Dangerous Sports on Earth'.
PetsPopculture

Netflix's Adorable New Dog Movie Is No. 1 Right Now

Netflix recently premiered an adorable new dog movie, titled Dog Gone Trouble, and it is the number one movie on the streaming service right now. The animated film stars rapper Sean "Big Sean" Andersen as the voice of Trouble, a very pampered dog who lives with a wealthy older woman but must "learn to live in the real world while trying to escape from his former owner's greedy children," after she dies. The movie was originally simply titled Trouble, but Netflix re-titled it after acquiring the streaming rights.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Paul Rudd Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

There are a couple of types of pics that tend to perform really well on Netflix: animated family films and little-remembered efforts featuring big name actors. And the latest title to edge its way onto the streamer’s Top 10 most-watched movies list actually fits into both categories. 2009’s star-studded DreamWorks...
TV & Videosallkpop.com

'Vincenzo' actor Kwak Dong Yeon confirmed to appear in a new Netflix original series with actor Lee Do Hyun

'Vincenzo' star Kwak Dong Yeon is expected to work with 'Sweet Home' star Lee Do Hyun in a new Netflix original series that will be based on a webtoon. On June 2, media outlet StarNews, along with other various news outlets, reported that Lee Do Hyun and Kwak Dong Yeon have decided to appear in the new Netflix original series 'Hunting Dogs' and are in discussion over the details.
MoviesDeadline

Tyler Perry Brings Madea Out Of Retirement For New Netflix Movie

Madea is back. Tyler Perry is taking his iconic femme senior character who has grossed over $1 billion at the box office to Netflix with a 12th movie, A Madea Homecoming. A 2022 drop date is planned. Perry will direct and write with Will Areu and Mark Swinton producing. EPs...
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Jennifer Lopez to create movies and more for Netflix in new multiyear deal

The actor-singer and her production company have agreed to a multiyear deal with Netflix, through which they’ll create numerous forms of content, the streaming service announced. Netflix’s announcement also shared plans for two upcoming films that will star Lopez, who co-founded Nuyorican Productions with Benny Medina in 2001. “I am...
TV & Videosbayview-news.com

Moore Loblaws singer Elena appears in new Netflix feature

Those who recall the impromptu singing performance by young Elena Kampouris at Loblaws at 301 Moore two years ago may wish to know that she is now appearing in the Netflix feature Jupiter’s Legacy. It was released in May. This may be the same show for which she was in town in 2019. It had a working title of Zeus. Clean cut Elena and her fellow players have a rating that includes sex, suicide, substances, language, gore and smoke. Such is Netflix.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Adding 15 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Subscribers barely have a chance to digest the biggest new additions to Netflix before the cycle renews itself and starts all over again, but based on the current trajectory of the TV viewership rankings, it would be safe to assume that three major original shows will be dominating the charts for the foreseeable future.
GamblingFilm Threat

Best Casino Movies On Netflix

The thrill and exhilaration of gambling have always fascinated humans since prehistoric times. Today millions of people around the world immerse in gambling games either offline or online. The tidal emotion of winning and losing money in gambling has inspired many movie producers, time and again, to use the plot to pitch their take on the story with some great films over the years.
TV & VideosDecider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Sweet Tooth’ on Netflix + More

Happy June, everyone! We just missed the first day of the month, so the monthly film and tv dump has already happened on all of our favorite streaming platforms. But it looks like they didn’t give every big release away on Tuesday, because there are a ton of new movies and shows coming out this weekend that are just begging to be explored! And whether you’re sifting through options on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, hitting up the freshest titles is always the best way to start your streaming journey. Worry not about getting too swamped by all the choices, because we here at Decider are happy to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Netflix movie has a musical new trailer

With one Lin-Manuel Miranda project on the horizon – In The Heights arrives on HBO Max and in cinemas imminently – another has already shown its face. Netflix has released the first trailer for Tick, Tick... Boom!, the Hamilton music maker's feature-length directorial debut. Tick, Tick... Boom! centers on the...
ComicsComicBook

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway Reveals New Trailer For Upcoming Netflix Premiere

Netflix has announced as a part of their "Netflix Geeked Week" that Mobile Suit: Gundam will be arriving on the streaming service with its newest entry in Hathaway's Flash, releasing a brand new trailer that gives us a fresh look at the sequel to the original universe. With the streaming service also working on a live-action adaptation of the mech franchise, it's clear that Netflix is all in when it comes to the universe of mech suits.
Moviesnetflixjunkie.com

Last Summer is the new Turkish drama movie coming to Netflix in July 2021

Netflix is going to give us yet another lovely Turkish production, and it’s a romantic drama movie this time, titled Last Summer. As we all know, Netflix is pretty generous when it comes to local productions. There are many Indian, Spanish, and more local Netflix Originals on the platform. Turkish series and movies are among those local productions as well. Besides, there are many fans of local Turkish productions on Netflix. We last saw that in Fatma, which was a brilliant Turkish thriller series. To add to that, we’re just a week away from The Gift season 3, whose trailer was released at the beginning of June.
TV & Videosguideposts.org

13 Exciting New Movies to Stream on Netflix this Summer

When his orphanage in Mexico, called Casa Hogar, is damaged during a storm, Papa Omar (Jimmy Gonzales) is desperate for the funds to save it. With no other options, he decides to enter the world’s biggest fishing tournament to score the cash prize. He enlists the help of Captain Wade Malloy (Dennis Quaid), a bitter but skilled fisherman. Along with three boys from the orphanage, the team sets out to sea with a mission and prayers for a miracle. You won’t want to miss this film that is based on an incredible true story.