Rams top Lancers as hoop season opens

Mount Rainier topped Kennedy Catholic, 66-59, as the North Puget Sound League boys basketball season opened Tuesday. "No one knows what talent is out there or what the other teams have this year. It has been 15 months since we last played," said Kennedy Catholic head coach Greg Caldwell. "We have only had five practices to build a team and develop a strategy moving forward. Covid has been really tough to navigate and support our five seniors and prepare the four juniors for next year. There haven't been any games to scout to help any team really prepare."