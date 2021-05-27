Cancel
Djokovic cruises to the semi-finals in Belgrade

By Justin Gincauskas
Cover picture for the articleNovak Djokovic dropped just one game in his quarterfinal match on Thursday at the Belgrade Open, defeating world number 96 Federico Coria 6-1, 6-0. This was the first meeting between the two in their careers, as Djokovic now leads the head-to-head 1-0. Djokovic was all over Coria’s second serve in the match, winning 77% of second serve return points, according to Infosys ATP Stats. Coria on the other hand struggled to win even a few points on Djokovic’s second serve, winning only 15% of points on the second serve return. Coria did manage to get a look at a break point in that first set though, and actually broke Djokovic’s serve, but Djokovic broke Coria six times to run away with the match in just 55 minutes.

