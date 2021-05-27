Djokovic cruises to the semi-finals in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic dropped just one game in his quarterfinal match on Thursday at the Belgrade Open, defeating world number 96 Federico Coria 6-1, 6-0. This was the first meeting between the two in their careers, as Djokovic now leads the head-to-head 1-0. Djokovic was all over Coria’s second serve in the match, winning 77% of second serve return points, according to Infosys ATP Stats. Coria on the other hand struggled to win even a few points on Djokovic’s second serve, winning only 15% of points on the second serve return. Coria did manage to get a look at a break point in that first set though, and actually broke Djokovic’s serve, but Djokovic broke Coria six times to run away with the match in just 55 minutes.