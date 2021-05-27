Cancel
U.S. Senate Committee Passes Transportation Bill to Increase Funding for National Park Roadways, NPCA Reports

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 - Washington, DC – On Wednesday, the United States Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works passed The Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021, a bipartisan bill that includes a 32 percent increase in dedicated funding for national parks. The Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act of 2021 would authorize federal highway programs to provide $1.8 billion over five years to repair and modernize crumbling roads, bridges, and transportation systems in national parks across the country. This bill supports major investments to make our nation’s infrastructure more resilient to intensifying climate threats, curbs climate pollution, and puts forward commonsense solutions to help reduce collisions between vehicles and wildlife that move within and beyond park boundaries.

