As Low as $545.95 Round Trip Flights To London Autumn 2021 With JetBlue Airways — And Even Lower From London

BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 17 days ago
The news is now official: JetBlue Airways will operate nonstop flights between New York and London Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, August 11, 2021; and between New York and London Gatwick Airport on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 for its nascent foray of operating transatlantic flights using its new fleet of Airbus A321 Long Range airplanes — and you can travel for as low as $545.95, which includes all taxes…

Person
Robin Hayes
