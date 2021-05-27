Cancel
Presidential Election

GOP senators propose $928B infrastructure plan to Biden

By Beaver County Radio
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators have outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal that’s a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s more sweeping plan. The two sides are struggling to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. The GOP offer would boost spending by $91 billion on roads and bridges, $48 billion on water resources and $25 billion on airports. The Republicans want to tap unused COVID-19 funds to help pay for it. The senators say the offer delivers on “core infrastructure investments” that Biden has focused on as areas of potential bipartisan agreement. But their plan is likely to be met with skepticism by Democrats and the.

Joe Biden
Congress & Courts
Newsweek

McConnell: Biden Isn't 'Serious' About Bipartisanship After Infrastructure Bill Veto Threat

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky claimed Thursday that President Joe Biden isn't "serious" about reaching a truly bipartisan infrastructure deal. "Less than two hours after publicly commending our colleagues and actually endorsing the bipartisan agreement, the President took the extraordinary step of threatening to veto it," McConnell said on the Senate floor, and then later tweeted. "That's not the way to show you're serious about getting a bipartisan outcome."
POTUS
CBS News

"We have a deal": Biden announces bipartisan compromise on infrastructure

President Joe Biden threw his support behind an infrastructure proposal negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators, boosting momentum for the deal even as congressional leadership also presses forward with a larger bill addressing the more ambitious aspects of the president's agenda. "We have a deal," Mr. Biden told reporters...
Congress & Courts

Biden praises GOP senator's bipartisanship in eulogy

President Biden on Wednesday delivered a eulogy at the funeral of former Sen. John Warner, R-Va., at Washington National Cathedral. And the president praised Warner for his bipartisanship in Congress. “I had the privilege of serving with John for three decades in the United States Senate,” Biden said. “While we...
Michigan State
WashingtonExaminer

Trump calls Michigan GOP-backed 2020 election investigation that confirmed Biden’s win a ‘cover up’

Former President Donald Trump labeled the Michigan state Senate’s election investigation that confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory a “cover up" Thursday. Trump, who acknowledged Monday that he hasn’t conceded the November race, ridiculed the state Senate Oversight Committee's investigation, the results of which were announced a day before. He called...
Presidential Election
Los Angeles Times

Editorial: President Biden is wrong: The federal government should absolutely raise the gas tax

How did a simple, logical and once-bipartisan policy such as the gas tax become such a political land mine that neither Democratic nor Republican presidents will touch it?. The federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel haven’t been increased in nearly 30 years, leaving less money over time to pay for roads, bridges and public transit improvements. But even a modest proposal to raise the tax by a few cents per gallon to help fund infrastructure investments has been batted down by President Biden.
POTUS
Reuters

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to U.N. post

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, to be U.S. representative to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture, the White House said. Biden also nominated Jack Markell, the former Democratic governor of his home...
Congress & Courts
The Hill

Democrats' narrow chance to retain control after 2022

The assumption among most politicians — and bettors — is that Republicans will win control of the House next year, perhaps the Senate too. It's reflected in the Democrats’ rushing to get anything done in this Congress, worried it's the last chance, and pressuring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down so they can tap a replacement. Republicans mainly want to thwart Joe Biden and not antagonize Donald Trump . Most even opposed a bi-partisan commission to investigate the Trump-inspired Jan. 6 mob assault on the Capitol.
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans block Democrats' election bill

US Republicans have torpedoed a Democratic bid to implement nationwide election rules, a cherished priority of President Joe Biden's party. The huge bill - which sought to make it easier for Americans to vote - ended up deadlocked 50-50 along party lines. Mr Biden said the issue was the "fight...