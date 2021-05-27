Cancel
Amazon Antitrust Risk Deepens as More State AGs Weigh Action (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMassachusetts, Pennsylvania, others are looking at tech giant. They join FTC, three other states in reviewing online retailer. Attorneys general from Massachusetts and Pennsylvania have joined the list of officials looking at Amazon.com Inc. for potential antitrust violations, which already included California, New York, Washington state and the Federal Trade Commission, according to people familiar with the matter.

news.bloomberglaw.com
