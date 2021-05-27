Amazon Antitrust Risk Deepens as More State AGs Weigh Action (1)

WINNIPEG – The following is a glance at the news moving markets in Canada and globally. – It was a mixed day for online retail giant Amazon on Wednesday as it purchased the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) movie studio for US$8.45 billion. The transaction is Amazon’s largest since acquiring grocery chain Whole Foods in 2017 for US$13.7 billion and will bolster its Amazon Prime Video streaming service. The studio, best known for producing the James Bond and Rocky franchises, filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and its lead shareholder is hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group LLC. Hours earlier, Karl Racine, the Attorney General for Washington, D.C. announced he had filed a lawsuit against Amazon for engaging in anti-competitive practices, raising prices for consumers. At issue are “nation agreements” where third-party merchants who use Amazon are not allowed to sell products at lower prices on other platforms, including their own websites. However, no states have joined the lawsuit yet and might not be heard in court for a number of years.