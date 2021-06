The Lady Bulldogs had five scorers on the final day and the UGA women finished third at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Georgia women finished third with 37.5 points. USC (74), Texas A&M (63), Alabama (31) and North Carolina A&T (31) completed the top five. This marks the sixth national top-five finish outdoors since 2014 during a stretch that includes a pair of runner-up finishes.