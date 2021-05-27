California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts for Wednesday Afternoon, May 26 – Confirmed Cases: 3,675,817 (Up 1,155 Over Tuesday's Report), 61,824 Deaths (Up 54 Over Tuesday's Report) - 16,874,717 People Fully Vaccinated
May 27, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Wednesday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. Note: When California fully reopens the economy on June 15, CDPH will continue to issue COVID-19 updates via news release...goldrushcam.com