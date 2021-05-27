U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein Questions Forest Service Chief on Wildland Firefighting Issues – Says California Has 19 Million Acres of Forestland Under Federal Jurisdiction
May 27, 2021 - Washington - Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Wednesday questioned U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen about ways the Forest Service can. help address inequities in pay between federal and state wildland firefighters, an issue that makes it more difficult to hire and retain federal firefighters. Video...goldrushcam.com