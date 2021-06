Farmers have the best job don’t they? They get to sit in a tractor all day, enjoying the sunshine while their crops grow successfully and their animals are profitable. Well, as we’re about to find out from Jeremy Clarkson on his new show Clarkson’s Farm, it’s not like that at all. In fact, it’s one of the hardest jobs you could ever take on, with plenty to get wrong, lots of stress, and even when you’ve done everything perfectly, the weather can yank your revenue from in front of your eyes with a change of weather.