Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom just found her next TV role… well, two of them. Bloom will play twin sisters in the Hulu comedy Badass (And Her Sister), our sister site Deadline reports. The project, now in development at the streamer, will reunite Bloom with Aline Brosh McKenna, who co-created Crazy Ex with her and served as showrunner. Bloom will play a spy “who tires of her life of sexy espionage and goes to live with her pushover twin sister,” also played by Bloom. “Together, they learn what it means to actually be badass,” per the official description. Bloom and McKenna wrote...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO