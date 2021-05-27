May 27, 2021 - White House reports the American Jobs Plan will produce, preserve, and retrofit more than 2 million affordable housing units and create good-paying jobs. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic, tens of millions of Americans will struggle to access affordable, safe, energy efficient, and resilient housing. Across the country, 11 million families pay more than half their income on rent, 3 million families with children under six reside in homes with lead paint, thousands of working families are displaced every year as a result of extreme weather fueled by climate change, and millions of families cannot afford to purchase their own homes. These challenges are even more severe in low-income communities and communities of color, many of which have been segregated, excluded, and neglected for generations.