Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Alert 360 Expands Security and Automation Services to Include the Connected Car

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Alert 360, one of the largest providers of security systems and automation in the nation, has expanded its home and business security solutions to include the family car, truck or business vehicles. Today, the company launched its new Alert 360 Connected Car option, integrating home or business security systems with vehicles and increasing overall security, convenience, and comfort for home and business owners.

www.middletownpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Systems#Home Security#Connected Car#Alert 360#Prweb#Obd#Americans#Amazon Echo#Google Home#Ge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
Businessvmblog.com

Resolve Acquires Ayehu to Expand Intelligent Automation Adoption Across Enterprise IT

Resolve Systems announced the acquisition of Ayehu, the leading no-code intelligent IT automation platform. The combination creates a powerhouse solution that supports customers throughout their IT automation journeys. IT teams today face tremendous pressure to keep critical services and applications running at a much greater capacity as people continue voraciously...
Computerstechvera.com

What is Included in Managed IT Services?

Managed IT services are a great way to ensure that your company’s network is operating at peak performance, and it includes many different types of services. In this blog post, we will discuss what managed IT service agreements include and the benefits of utilizing them for your business. Do you...
TechnologyKTVN.com

GSR Expanding Team With Autonomous Security Robot

The Grand Sierra Resort and Casino is expanding its security team with the addition of the Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR). The K5 includes 360-degree view cameras, two way communication ability, thermal imaging and an emergency call button. The robot was named "Jackbot" by GSR team members. Jackbot is...
InternetGCN.com

MS-ISAC expands member services to include Deloitte’s cyber portal

State, local, tribal and territorial governments that are members of the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) now have free access to Deloitte’s Cyber Detect and Respond Portal, a secure online platform that provides cyber threat intelligence. The portal delivers in-depth information, analysis and recommendations from Deloitte’s worldwide network...
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Windstream Expands Direct Cloud Connections with Kinetic Cloud Connect

Direct connections to third-party public and private cloud service providers are now available to small and medium businesses (SMBs) through Windstream’s Kinetic Cloud Connect. Windstream had already been offering direct connections to cloud providers through its enterprise unit. As more businesses all of sizes rely on cloud services for their...
Technologyaviationtoday.com

In-flight Connectivity Service Providers Prepare for Transition to 5G

Some of the world’s largest providers of in-flight connectivity (IFC) services are preparing for the aviation industry’s eventual transition from 4G to 5G, which will have unique deployments in different regions of the world. On the ground, cellular network providers are already transitioning to 5G, a new cellular radio interface...
Minneapolis, MNgetnews.info

Locksmith Minneapolis Firm Expands Services and Service Area

1st Minneapolis Locksmith is the recognized leader in the industry locally. The company is constantly focused on expanding its customer base by applying the latest products and technology. 1st Minneapolis Locksmith is pleased to announce that the company is adding to the size and focus of its target customers and...
Cell PhonesStamford Advocate

Somfy Announces Smart Shade Integration with the Brilliant Smart Home System

DAYTON, N.J. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Somfy, the world’s largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, and Brilliant, a leading smart home control, lighting, and home automation company, announce a new integration that makes it easier and more affordable than ever to control motorized shade experiences using a whole-home control system. Through Somfy’s new TaHoma Gateway, Somfy interior shades, blinds and draperies, and exterior screens, awnings and pergolas can now be controlled and automated using Brilliant touchscreen control panels as well as the Brilliant mobile app.
Technologysalesforce.com

4 Must-Have Capabilities for Customer Service Automation

A customer service automation process drives a host of business benefits. It can result in cost savings, more efficient and effective agents, better service experiences, happier customers, and more. But from a technical standpoint, you may be wondering if automation will be too difficult to implement – especially for service workflows that span multiple steps, users, and departments. Done right, it doesn’t have to be.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Drata nabs $25M to automate security compliance processes | #emailsecurity

Compliance and security automation startup Drata today announced that it closed a $25 million series A round led by GGV capital, with participation from Okta Ventures and Silicon Valley CISO Investors. The capital, which comes six months after the company’s initial seed round and launch out of stealth, will be put toward hiring across key go-to-market functions and the expansion of Drata’s into new security frameworks.
SoftwareNetwork World

HPE expands GreenLake services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced several expansions of its managed GreenLake services during its HPE Discover conference this week. GreenLake is HPE’s consumption model for hardware and services. Rather than make an outright purchase, customers determine the configuration they will need and HPE installs it, with a slight overprovisioning just in case. If the customer ends up needing more hardware capacity, it’s just turned on. Until then, it just sits there, unused, and at no charge.
Computerskonghq.com

5 Architectural Patterns for Securing Connectivity at Scale

In the age of surgical robots, smart refrigerators, self-driving vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, connectivity undoubtedly is a foundational block for our modern world. Connectivity not only enables easy access to resources, but it also opens up opportunities to drive innovation by connecting isolated systems. Connectivity drives digital transformation. With...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

NS1 Connect: A unified application traffic automation and intelligence platform

NS1 unveiled NS1 Connect, a unified application traffic automation and intelligence platform for modern application delivery and networking teams. The cloud-based platform provides NS1 customers with unprecedented visibility, control, and automation so they can build and deliver application experiences at the distributed edge. Applications today require infrastructure that ensures consistent,...
Technologybizjournals

Rockwell Automation Brings the Connected Enterprise to Life

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. With our world headquarters located on S. 2nd Street, Rockwell has been proud to call Milwaukee home for 118 years. Since our founding in 1903 as the Allen-Bradley Company, we’ve grown to now employ 24,000 people worldwide who serve customers in more than 100 countries. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Automation expands what is possible, and at Rockwell, we are driven by innovation. When machine operations perform as promised, people are free to focus on what matters. Our strategy is to bring the Connected Enterprise® to life. The Connected Enterprise converges plant-level and enterprise networks and securely connects people, processes, and technologies. By combining industrial manufacturing know-how with the latest digital technology, we solve the challenge of bringing together data, systems, and processes across an entire organization to arm leaders with relevant, reliable information. The result: a more productive, efficient, and nimble business. Our team of builders and innovators is focused on creating a better and broader set of automation products, software, and solutions. Our expertise is deep, built upon decades of experience. As a result, we know how to work with businesses to translate the deluge of information into useful, actionable insights. We help our customers reduce time to market, improve asset utilization, lower total cost of ownership, and manage enterprise risk. Customers in industries that touch all our lives have partnered with Rockwell to realize measurable, consistent, and profitable business outcomes – real results their businesses and customers depend on.
Technologyvmblog.com

SES Expands Cloud Leadership as Amazon Web Services Direct Connect Partner

SES announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect Delivery Partner program. Through a technical and business review process, AWS validated SES's ability to connect its customers directly to their AWS services over its network of multi-orbit satellites. This provides SES customers flexible, secure, reliable access to their cloud-based applications and services from virtually any location around the world. This is a major advantage to both enterprises and government users who require reliable bandwidth while working in remote locations. SES is the first satellite operator to achieve AWS Direct Connect Partner status.
Minneapolis, MNgetnews.info

Locksmith St Louis Park MN Professionals Expand Menu of Security Services

1st Minneapolis Locksmith offers a range of top-quality security solutions for home and business owners in the St Louis Park area. The knowledgeable and experienced professionals provide security solutions efficiently. 1st Minneapolis Locksmith is pleased to announce that the professional team of locksmiths has the knowledge and training to provide...
Technologynavisite.com

Managed Security Services

Whether you need a trusted partner to assume total ownership of your cybersecurity program, specific security expertise or supplemental services that augment your internal team, Navisite’s Managed Security Services have you covered. Our global team of highly skilled cybersecurity and technology experts are available 24x7x365 to help you with whatever security support you require—including endpoint detection and response (EDS), intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS), managed threat response (MTR), file integrity monitoring (FIM) and web application firewalls (WAP). We customize our security services to align with your unique risk profile, IT estate and budgetary requirements—with ongoing support and expertise to ensure you can maintain strong security and identify and remediate threats before they cause business disruption.
Technologytechgig.com

AI-enabled automated customer service agents are gaining momentum in India

Last year automated customer service agents were the top use case, along with some other popular use cases which were seen such as fraud analysis, IT automation, etc. With AI that facilitates innovations at scale, offers improved customer experience and boosts operational efficiency, businesses will continue to find ways to derive more actionable insights .